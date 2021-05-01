GoToVan via Foter.com
This is the Saturday, May 1 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases in Oakville are down today and have dropped 40% in the last two weeks. Total administered doses in Halton will reach 200,000 by the end of today, with anyone over age 50 and cannot work from home will be able to book their vaccination appointment beginning this Monday, May 3.
Even as active cases continue going down in Ontario, ICU and ventilator patients are posting record numbers. ICU patients in the province reach 900 today, having more than doubled in the last 30 days. 90% of all new cases in Ontario now are variants of concern.
Canada's active cases are up today, with Nova Scotia setting a new record and Alberta having their second-highest day of cases yet. Cumulative infections from around the world total 150 million today, but there's another more hopeful milestone today: more than one billion doses worldwide have now been administered worldwide.
Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville's active cases have dropped 40% in the last two weeks
- Anyone over age 50 in Halton (born in or before 1971) and cannot work from home can book their vaccination appointment beginning Monday, May 3
- Four deaths and four new outbreaks have been reported in Halton Region since Tuesday
- Two-thirds of all active outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces, but Halton Region still does not publicly name what or where those workplaces are
- Total administered doses in Halton will reach 200,000 by the end of today
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 30, 2021.
- 217 active cases - minus 15
- 41 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4
- 4,797 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 29
- 62 deaths - no change
- 4,518 recoveries - plus 44
- 4,580 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases
- 1,146 variant cases - plus 21
- 8 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 843 active cases - minus 40
- 102 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 192,900+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (38% of pop.)
- 196,967 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,580
- 15,195 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 120
- 213 deaths - no change
- 14,139 recoveries - plus 160
- 14,352 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases
- 3,768 variant cases - plus 68
- 35 outbreaks - minus 1
- 23 workplace outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province by the end of next month
- Even as active cases continue going down, ICU and ventilator patients are posting record numbers
- COVID-19 in patients in Ontario ICUs reached 900 for the first time today, having more than doubled in just the month of April 2021
- Premier Doug Ford answered questions yesterday for the first time in more than a week (he's on his tenth paid sick day while explaining why the province is only offering three days in its new program)
- 90% of all new cases in Ontario are variants of concern
- More than five million doses of vaccine have now been administered in Ontario to date
- Known cases of the P.1 variant have almost doubled in the last four days; now at more than 600
Ontario's new plan to make COVID-19 vaccine booking appointments available to all adults by the end of May has been laid out in a table from the provincial government here: (as of April 29, 2021)
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of May 1, 2021, at the end of yesterday.
- 37,438 active cases - minus 624
- 2,152 people hospitalized - minus 49
- 4.87 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (33.08% of pop.)
- 5.24 million vaccine doses administered - plus 107,000
- 466,733 confirmed cases - plus 3,369
- 421,216 recovered cases - plus 3,964
- 8,079 deaths - plus 29
- 429,295 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.9%
- 46,803 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.3%
- 900 people in ICU - plus 17
- 637 people on ventilators - plus 5
- 110 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 9
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 69,442 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,482
- 281 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 7
- 772 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 127
- 31,647 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 57
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- After small drops this week, active cases are up Canada-wide today
- Nova Scotia reports its worst day ever of new cases, re-entering full shutdown
- Just under 12.5 million Canadians have now received at least one vaccine dose, almost one-third of the entire country's population.
- America has administered over 240 million vaccines (almost double Canada's per capita)
- Brazil became the second country (after India) to record more than 400,000 new cases in one day
- Cumulative cases worldwide now total 150 million people as global vaccinations surpass one billion
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 83,726 active cases - plus 434
- 12.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (32.86% of pop.)
- 13.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 185,000
- 1.23 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.12 million recoveries
- 24,231 deaths - plus 47
- 4,243 active hospitalizations - minus 82
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 32.09 million cases
- 572,190 deaths - plus 769
- At least 240 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 150.98 million cases - plus 864,000
- 3.17 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.01 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
