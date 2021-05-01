× Expand GoToVan via Foter.com

This is the Saturday, May 1 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases in Oakville are down today and have dropped 40% in the last two weeks. Total administered doses in Halton will reach 200,000 by the end of today, with anyone over age 50 and cannot work from home will be able to book their vaccination appointment beginning this Monday, May 3.

Even as active cases continue going down in Ontario, ICU and ventilator patients are posting record numbers. ICU patients in the province reach 900 today, having more than doubled in the last 30 days. 90% of all new cases in Ontario now are variants of concern.

Canada's active cases are up today, with Nova Scotia setting a new record and Alberta having their second-highest day of cases yet. Cumulative infections from around the world total 150 million today, but there's another more hopeful milestone today: more than one billion doses worldwide have now been administered worldwide.

NIAID via Foter.com

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville's active cases have dropped 40% in the last two weeks

Anyone over age 50 in Halton (born in or before 1971) and cannot work from home can book their vaccination appointment beginning Monday, May 3

can book their vaccination appointment beginning Monday, May 3 Four deaths and four new outbreaks have been reported in Halton Region since Tuesday

Two-thirds of all active outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces, but Halton Region still does not publicly name what or where those workplaces are

Total administered doses in Halton will reach 200,000 by the end of today

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on April 30, 2021.

217 active cases - minus 15

41 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

4,797 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 29

62 deaths - no change

4,518 recoveries - plus 44

4,580 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases

1,146 variant cases - plus 21

8 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

843 active cases - minus 40

102 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

192,900+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (38% of pop.)

196,967 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,580

15,195 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 120

213 deaths - no change

14,139 recoveries - plus 160

14,352 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases

3,768 variant cases - plus 68

35 outbreaks - minus 1

23 workplace outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's new plan to make COVID-19 vaccine booking appointments available to all adults by the end of May has been laid out in a table from the provincial government here: (as of April 29, 2021)

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information was released as of May 1, 2021, at the end of yesterday.

37,438 active cases - minus 624

2,152 people hospitalized - minus 49

4.87 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (33.08% of pop.)

5.24 million vaccine doses administered - plus 107,000

466,733 confirmed cases - plus 3,369

421,216 recovered cases - plus 3,964

8,079 deaths - plus 29

429,295 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.9%

46,803 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.3%

900 people in ICU - plus 17

637 people on ventilators - plus 5

110 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 9

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

69,442 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,482

281 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 7

772 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 127

31,647 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 57

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of April 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

83,726 active cases - plus 434

12.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (32.86% of pop.)

13.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 185,000

1.23 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.12 million recoveries

24,231 deaths - plus 47

4,243 active hospitalizations - minus 82

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.09 million cases

572,190 deaths - plus 769

At least 240 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

150.98 million cases - plus 864,000

3.17 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.01 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Sources: