This is the Monday, May 10, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Oakville recorded 2 new outbreaks, 35 new cases but saw active cases drop to 294, and hospitalizations are down to 38. In Halton, active cases dropped below 800, and new cases dropped below 100. Across the region, there was a drop in hospitalizations.

Halton administered 10,059 COVID-19 vaccinations over the past 3 days. 45% of the region's residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose or 232,087.

The region's health indicators record 124.5 cases per 100,000 per week; contact tracers can reach 89% of new COVID-19 cases in the first day; the Effective Reproduction Number drops below 1 to 0.9.

Ontario's health indicators record 148.5 cases per 100,000 per week and a test positivity rate of 9.1%. They are processing 73% of new tests within 24 hours. The province recorded less than 3,000 new cases, and active cases have dropped to 31,991. Hospitalizations also saw a modest decline of eight patients, and the number of death reported was 19.

There were 94,000 plus vaccinations administered, and now over 39% of the province's residents have received at least one vaccination.

As the rest of the country's numbers are trending downward, they are being offset by the large number of new cases recorded in Alberta and Manitoba. There are 80,654 active cases, of which 3,737 people are hospitalized. Deaths across the country remain in the low double digits. 39.05% of Canadians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, up 265,000 in 24 hours.

The US has managed to vaccinate 46% of its population with one dose, and 37% are fully vaccinated. However, the problem is that the number of US citizens who refuse to be vaccinated is causing the country to start losing ground to other industrialized countries such as the UK. 67.2% of UK residents have received at least one dose, and 33.9% are fully inoculated, according to the UK government's website.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, and being open now to everyone age 30+ who cannot work from home.

On May 19, everyone ago 16+ on or before that date can book a vaccination appointment.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 9, 2021.

247 active cases - minus 3

38 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

5,141 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 35

63 deaths - no change

4,834 recoveries - plus 38

4,897 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases

1,392 variant cases - plus 22

14 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

778 active cases - minus 25

81 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

232,000+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (45% of pop.)

232,087 vaccine doses administered plus (3,147 + 3,395 + 3,517) 10,059

16,272 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 98

218 deaths - no change

15,276 recoveries - plus 123

15,494 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases

4,543 variant cases - plus 81

41 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 10, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

31,991 active cases - minus 413

1,632 people hospitalized - minus 8

5.84 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (39.67% of pop.)

6.238 million vaccine doses administered - plus 94,000

495,019 confirmed cases - plus 2,716

454,701 recovered cases - plus 3,110

8,327 deaths - plus 19

463,028 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.5%

47,817 tests conducted with a positive rate of 9.1%

828 people in ICU - minus 20

547 people on ventilators - minus 33

102 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

93,263 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,639

511 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 111

1,558 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 329

32,429 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 200

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

80,654 active cases - minus 4

14.845 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (39.05% of pop.)

16,1 million vaccine doses administered

1.295 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 6,300

1.19 million recoveries

24,583 deaths - plus 24

3,737 active hospitalizations - minus 188

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.54 million cases

578,945 deaths - less than 1,000

At least 262 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

157.973 million cases

3.288 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.206 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

