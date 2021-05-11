× Expand Unsplash Frontline Workers OTMH COVID-19

This is the Tuesday, May 11, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases and hospitalizations are slightly up in Oakville today. 45% of the Halton residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Six new outbreaks have opened in Halton, and more than half of all open outbreaks are at workplaces (that the Region does not name.)

Ontario reports its fewest single day new cases since mid-March. The seven-day average of daily cases dropped to 2,914, but a whopping 150 new hospitalizations were added today.

The stay-at-home order is likely to be extended for another two weeks until June 2, 2021, with Ontario's COVID-19 advisory table saying cases need to come down further before reopening.

More than 15 million Canadians, almost 40%, have received their first dose of vaccine. As most of Canada's numbers are trending downward, they are being offset by the large number of new cases recorded in Alberta and Manitoba. Active cases in those two provinces are so strong it has neutralized the declining numbers in the other eight provinces.

The USA has fully vaccinated 37% of its population, but a large group of people resistant to vaccines are dramatically slowing down the country's vaccination efforts. That's especially true compared to other industrialized countries like the UK, where 34% are fully vaccinated but 67% (more than two-thirds) have had their first shot.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant and everyone age 16+ who cannot work from home.

Beginning next Wednesday, May 19, everyone (without any other qualifying reason) age 16+ can book a vaccination appointment.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases and hospitalizations are slightly up in Oakville today

45% of the Halton residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The regional effective reproduction number drops to 0.9, below 1.0 for the first time in two months

Halton Healthcare's Chief Nursing Executive releases a statement for National Nursing Week

Three new outbreaks have opened in Oakville (though each of only one new case)

More than half of all open outbreaks in Halton are at workplaces

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 10, 2021.

251 active cases - plus 4

39 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,180 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 39

63 deaths - no change

4,866 recoveries - plus 35

4,929 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.1% of cases

1,414 variant cases - plus 22

17 outbreaks - plus 3

Status in Halton

759 active cases - minus 19

80 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

235,900+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (46% of pop.)

236,205 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,118

16,368 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 96

218 deaths - no change

15,391 recoveries - plus 115

15,609 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases

4,676 variant cases - plus 133

47 outbreaks - plus 6

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario reports its fewest single day new cases since mid-March

The seven-day average of daily cases dropped to 2,914 - below 3,000 for the first time in more than a month

Active cases are down nearly 30% in the last three weeks

Despite this, the Ford government is likely to extend the stay-at-home order for another two weeks until June 2, 2021, with the COVID-19 advisory table saying cases need to come down even further

Dr. David Williams said daily cases need to consistently stay below 1,000/day before he will recommend looser restrictions in the province

Ontario reports a huge increase of 150 new hospitalizations today

An average of 30,000 tests have been done in the last four days province-wide; less than one-third of Ontario's capacity

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 11, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

31,151 active cases - minus 840

1,782 people hospitalized - plus 150

5.94 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (40.41% of pop.)

At least 400,000 people are fully vaccinated (2.74% of pop.)

6.35 million vaccine doses administered - plus 112,000

497,092 confirmed cases - plus 2,073

457,599 recovered cases - plus 2,898

8,342 deaths - plus 15

465,941 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.7%

28,109 tests conducted with a positive rate of 8.5%

802 people in ICU - minus 26

568 people on ventilators - plus 21

99 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

95,546 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,283

530 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 19

1,592 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 34

32,644 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 215

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Cumulative cases in Canada reach 1.3 million and cumulative recoveries reach 1.2 million

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is encouraging all provinces to keep pandemic restrictions in place until case numbers come down further

More than 15 million Canadians, almost 40%, have received their first dose of vaccine

Alberta, which has the highest per capita COVID-19 cases anywhere in Canada or the US, will stop administering first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine because of supply issues

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

77,427 active cases - minus 227

15.18 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (39.95% of pop.)

At least 1.27 million people are fully vaccinated (3.34% of pop.)

16.46 million vaccine doses administered - plus 360,000

1.30 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.20 million recoveries

24,668 deaths - plus 85

3,729 active hospitalizations - minus 8

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.54 million cases

578,945 deaths - less than 1,000

At least 262 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

157.973 million cases

3.288 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.206 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

