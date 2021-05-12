× Expand Photo: Ellis Don Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

This is the Wednesday, May 12, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases are down in Oakville and Halton Region, plus everyone age 40 and over can now book a vaccination appointment. Oakville reports more hospitalizations: more than half of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton Region are currently at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

As of today, over 50% of all adults in Ontario and more than 40% of the total Canadian population have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Multiple provinces, including Ontario, have announced they will stop giving first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine because of supply issues, blood clot risks or both.

High recoveries brings the provincial total of active cases back down below 30,000. Despite this, the stay-at-home order is likely to be extended for another two weeks until June 2, 2021, with Ontario's COVID-19 advisory table saying cases need to come down further before reopening.

The USA has fully vaccinated 37% of its population, but a large group of people resistant to vaccines are dramatically slowing down the country's vaccination efforts. That's especially true compared to other industrialized countries like the UK, where 34% are fully vaccinated but 67% (more than two-thirds) have had their first shot.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Beginning today, all residents age 40 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are also for those with high-risk health conditions and everyone age 16+ who cannot work from home.

Beginning next Wednesday, May 19, everyone (without any other qualifying reason) age 16+ can book a vaccination appointment.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Beginning today, all Halton residents age 40 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Active cases are down in both Oakville and Halton

More than half of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton Region are currently at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

The regional effective reproduction number drops to 0.9, below 1.0 for the first time in two months

Halton Healthcare's Chief Nursing Executive releases a statement for National Nursing Week

60% of all open outbreaks in Halton are at workplaces

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 11, 2021.

241 active cases - minus 10

40 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

5,210 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 30

63 deaths - no change

4,906 recoveries - plus 40

4,969 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.1% of cases

1,457 variant cases - plus 43

17 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

736 active cases - minus 23

78 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

239,750+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (47% of pop.)

239,623 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,418

16,463 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 95

218 deaths - no change

15,509 recoveries - plus 118

15,727 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases

4,782 variant cases - plus 106

46 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 12, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

29,962 active cases - minus 1,189

1,673 people hospitalized - minus 109

6.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (41.33% of pop.)

At least 410,000 people are fully vaccinated (2.80% of pop.)

6.49 million vaccine doses administered - plus 140,000

499,412 confirmed cases - plus 2,320

461,072 recovered cases - plus 3,477

8,374 deaths - plus 32

469,446 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.9%

45,681 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.4%

776 people in ICU - minus 26

559 people on ventilators - minus 9

94 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

98,495 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,949

568 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 38

1,683 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 91

32,690 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 46

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

76,676 active cases - minus 751

15.52 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (40.79% of pop.)

At least 1.31 million people are fully vaccinated (3.48% of pop.)

16.80 million vaccine doses administered - plus 349,000

1.30 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.20 million recoveries

24,707 deaths - plus 39

3,911 active hospitalizations - plus 182

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.60 million cumulative cases

580,073 deaths - plus 1,136

58.7% of all American adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

World COVID-19 Update

159.32 million cases

3.31 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

