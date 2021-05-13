OakvilleNews.Org
May 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update
This is the Thursday, May 13, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Local, active cases today are down again today, but Halton Region reports two more deaths, including one in Oakville. Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital still has almost half of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton.
Ontario extends the current stay-at-home order until at least June 2, 2021 but no offers no projections on when the restrictions will actually end.
Provincial cases today surpassed half a million (500,000 to date) since the pandemic began, including 100,000 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant. Some good news: youth age 12-17 will be eligible for vaccines beginning the first week of June.
A large, collective surge in recoveries from several provinces bring active cases nationwide down by more than 5,000 today, even though some of those recoveries may be from a reporting backlog. Seven provinces have now stopped giving first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and global, cumulative COVID-19 cases reached 160 million earlier today.
NIAID via Foter.com
Update on Halton vaccine appointments: All residents age 40 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are also for those with high-risk health conditions and everyone age 16+ who cannot work from home.
Beginning next Wednesday, May 19, everyone (without any other qualifying reason) age 16+ can book a vaccination appointment.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- All Halton residents age 40 and over can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment (and everyone 30 and over can book starting tomorrow)
- Active cases are down in both Oakville and Halton for the second straight day
- Oakville hospitalizations are down today, but Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital still has almost half of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton Region
- A local pharmacist answers questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine
- Two deaths are reported in Halton today, including one in Oakville
- 60% of all open outbreaks in Halton Region are at workplaces
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 12, 2021.
- 237 active cases - minus 4
- 37 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 5,242 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 32
- 64 deaths - plus 1
- 4,939 recoveries - plus 33
- 5,003 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases
- 1,494 variant cases - plus 37
- 16 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 719 active cases - minus 17
- 79 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1
- 243,850+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (47% of pop.)
- 243,405 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,772
- 16,556 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 93
- 220 deaths - plus 2
- 15,617 recoveries - plus 108
- 15,837 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases
- 4,874 variant cases - plus 92
- 42 outbreaks - minus 4
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):
Halton Region
**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario extends the current stay-at-home order until at least June 2, 2021
- Cumulative provincial cases today surpassed half a million (500,000 to date) since the pandemic began, including 100,000 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant
- The province will stop giving first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing an extremely rare but possible blood clot risk
- More than 50% of all adults in Ontario have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- The seven-day average of daily cases has dropped to 2,731/day, going down every day this week
- Provincial hospitalizations are unchanged from the total four days ago
- Ontario announces they are preparing to begin vaccinating youth age 12-17 with Pfizer in the first week of June
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 13, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 29,235 active cases - minus 727
- 1,632 people hospitalized - minus 41
- 6.22 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (42.23% of pop.)
- At least 410,000 people are fully vaccinated (2.80% of pop.)
- 6.62 million vaccine doses administered - plus 137,000
- 502,171 confirmed cases - plus 2,759
- 464,531 recovered cases - plus 3,455
- 8,405 deaths - plus 31
- 472,936 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.1%
- 47,638 tests conducted with a positive rate of 5.7%
- 776 people in ICU - no change
- 568 people on ventilators - plus 9
- 89 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 101,232 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,737
- 574 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 6
- 1,727 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 44
- 32,817 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 127
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- A large, collective surge in recoveries from several provinces bring active cases nationwide down dramatically since yesterday
- Some of those recoveries, however, may be from the previous two weeks and added from a backlog
- Greyhound Canada is shutting down all service all bus service permanently due to COVID-19, effective immediately
- More than 40% of Canadians, just over 15.5 million in all, have received their first dose of vaccine
- Seven of the ten provinces have stopped giving first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine because of supply issues, blood clot risks or both
- Global, cumulative COVID-19 cases reached 160 million earlier today
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 70,921 active cases - minus 5,755
- 15.86 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (41.74% of pop.)
- At least 1.33 million people are fully vaccinated (3.53% of pop.)
- 17.19 million vaccine doses administered - plus 390,000
- 1.31 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.22 million recoveries
- 24,759 deaths - plus 52
- 3,850 active hospitalizations - minus 61
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 32.60 million cumulative cases
- 580,073 deaths - plus 1,136
- 58.7% of all American adults have received at least one dose of vaccine
World COVID-19 Update
- 160.07 million cases
- 3.32 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
