This is the Thursday, May 13, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Local, active cases today are down again today, but Halton Region reports two more deaths, including one in Oakville. Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital still has almost half of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton.

Ontario extends the current stay-at-home order until at least June 2, 2021 but no offers no projections on when the restrictions will actually end.

Provincial cases today surpassed half a million (500,000 to date) since the pandemic began, including 100,000 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant. Some good news: youth age 12-17 will be eligible for vaccines beginning the first week of June.

A large, collective surge in recoveries from several provinces bring active cases nationwide down by more than 5,000 today, even though some of those recoveries may be from a reporting backlog. Seven provinces have now stopped giving first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and global, cumulative COVID-19 cases reached 160 million earlier today.

NIAID via Foter.com

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: All residents age 40 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are also for those with high-risk health conditions and everyone age 16+ who cannot work from home.

Beginning next Wednesday, May 19, everyone (without any other qualifying reason) age 16+ can book a vaccination appointment.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

All Halton residents age 40 and over can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment (and everyone 30 and over can book starting tomorrow)

Active cases are down in both Oakville and Halton for the second straight day

Oakville hospitalizations are down today, but Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital still has almost half of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton Region

A local pharmacist answers questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine

Two deaths are reported in Halton today, including one in Oakville

60% of all open outbreaks in Halton Region are at workplaces

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 12, 2021.

237 active cases - minus 4

37 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

5,242 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 32

64 deaths - plus 1

4,939 recoveries - plus 33

5,003 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases

1,494 variant cases - plus 37

16 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

719 active cases - minus 17

79 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

243,850+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (47% of pop.)

243,405 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,772

16,556 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 93

220 deaths - plus 2

15,617 recoveries - plus 108

15,837 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases

4,874 variant cases - plus 92

42 outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 13, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

29,235 active cases - minus 727

1,632 people hospitalized - minus 41

6.22 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (42.23% of pop.)

At least 410,000 people are fully vaccinated (2.80% of pop.)

6.62 million vaccine doses administered - plus 137,000

502,171 confirmed cases - plus 2,759

464,531 recovered cases - plus 3,455

8,405 deaths - plus 31

472,936 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.1%

47,638 tests conducted with a positive rate of 5.7%

776 people in ICU - no change

568 people on ventilators - plus 9

89 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

101,232 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,737

574 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 6

1,727 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 44

32,817 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 127

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

70,921 active cases - minus 5,755

15.86 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (41.74% of pop.)

At least 1.33 million people are fully vaccinated (3.53% of pop.)

17.19 million vaccine doses administered - plus 390,000

1.31 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.22 million recoveries

24,759 deaths - plus 52

3,850 active hospitalizations - minus 61

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.60 million cumulative cases

580,073 deaths - plus 1,136

58.7% of all American adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

World COVID-19 Update

160.07 million cases

3.32 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Sources: