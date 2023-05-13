May 13, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: CDC (Unsplash)

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, May 13, 2023. COVID-19 cases are up in Oakville, but down throughout the rest of Halton. Hospitalizations are down throughout the region.

A new outbreak has opened at Oakville's West Oak Village long-term care home, on the Bronte floor. Two outbreaks remain open in other areas of Halton.

Halton continues to fall behind on our booster shots: only 1 of every 8 people in Halton have a full series of immunization, and the percentage of residents with outdated immunization has grown every week since the start of 2023. Among those 50 and under, those fully immunized is now below 10%.

The province also has not updated its case and vaccination data for three weeks, similarly to February 2023. No reason has been given about the pause in public reporting. The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared last week that after more than three years, the COVID-19 global health emergency is now over. WHO has determined that "COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)."

765 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic; 6.9 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

15 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (2 more than last week)

2 people were hospitalized (2 less than last week)

1 new death (1 more than last week)

1 active outbreaks in Oakville - no change

Halton COVID-19 Update:

34 new cases of COVID-19 (9 less than last week)

4 people were hospitalized (4 less than last week)

1 new death (same as than last week)

2 active outbreaks in Halton - minus 1

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.55 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

13% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

50% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update: (as of April 15, 2023)

There have been 1.60 million cases in Ontario to date

16,404 deaths to date (+36 this week)

812 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (+29 this week)

There are 80 people in ICU (+6 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

89.93% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (No change)

82.49% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.001%)

51.97% of people have received a third dose (+0.001%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.56 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 555,400 active cases in Canada (+2,100 this week)

3,038 people are currently in hospital (-116 this week)

There are 50,319 deaths to date (+27 this week)

82.70% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.0015%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 105 million; 1.13 million have died

Only 17.0% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

765.90 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.92 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region last year showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

