This is the Friday, May 14, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Oakville's active cases are down and Halton's active cases have dropped by almost 100 cases since yesterday. While all Halton residents age 30 and over can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, the Region hasn't updated local vaccination data today.

Ontario's seven-day average of daily cases is the lowest in six weeks, but a new report shows moving thousands of hospitals patients around the province to ease pressure on hotspots has taken a toll.

The city of Toronto is cancelling all events for the second summer in row, with the ban lasting until Labour Day. The current provincial stay-at-home order will last until at least June 2, 2021, but Ontario offers no projections when the restrictions will actually end.

Canada fixes a reporting error from yesterday, our country has its 20 millionth dose shipped today, the surprise CDC announcement says fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks in public and Japan widens their state of emergency amid climbing cases, just two months before the Tokyo Olympics. Cumulative COVID-19 cases are now above 160 million.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Staring today, all residents age 30 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are also for those with high-risk health conditions and everyone age 16+ who cannot work from home.

Beginning next Wednesday, May 19, everyone (without any other qualifying reason) age 16+ can book a vaccination appointment.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton's active cases have dropped by nearly one hundred since yesterday

All Halton residents age 30 and over can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 45% of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton

A local pharmacist answers questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine

More than half of all open outbreaks in Halton Region are at workplaces

Local vaccination data hasn't been updated today (the next updated will be delayed to Monday next week)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 13, 2021.

220 active cases - minus 17

37 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,273 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33

64 deaths - no change

4,989 recoveries - plus 50

5,053 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.8% of cases

1,526 variant cases - plus 32

15 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

634 active cases - minus 85

82 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

243,850+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (47% of pop.)

243,405 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,772

16,632 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 76

220 deaths - plus 2

15,778 recoveries - plus 161

15,998 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.2% of cases

4,949 variant cases - plus 75

40 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 14, 2021):

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 14, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

28,069 active cases - minus 1,166

1,582 people hospitalized - minus 50

6.35 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (43.13% of pop.)

At least 420,000 people are fully vaccinated (2.88% of pop.)

6.77 million vaccine doses administered - plus 142,000

504,533 confirmed cases - plus 2,362

468,033 recovered cases - plus 3,502

8,431 deaths - plus 26

476,464 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%

44,040 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.1%

777 people in ICU - plus 1

560 people on ventilators - minus 8

82 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 7

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

103,864 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,632

594 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 20

1,746 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 19

33,010 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 193

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

72,933 active cases

16.25 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (42.74% of pop.)

At least 1.33 million people are fully vaccinated (3.53% of pop.)

17.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 411,000

1.32 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.22 million recoveries

24,823 deaths - plus 64

3,785 active hospitalizations - minus 65

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.68 million cumulative cases

581,575 deaths - plus 1,502

59.1% of all American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine

World COVID-19 Update

160.81 million cases

3.34 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

