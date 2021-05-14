Unsplash
This is the Friday, May 14, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Oakville's active cases are down and Halton's active cases have dropped by almost 100 cases since yesterday. While all Halton residents age 30 and over can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, the Region hasn't updated local vaccination data today.
Ontario's seven-day average of daily cases is the lowest in six weeks, but a new report shows moving thousands of hospitals patients around the province to ease pressure on hotspots has taken a toll.
The city of Toronto is cancelling all events for the second summer in row, with the ban lasting until Labour Day. The current provincial stay-at-home order will last until at least June 2, 2021, but Ontario offers no projections when the restrictions will actually end.
Canada fixes a reporting error from yesterday, our country has its 20 millionth dose shipped today, the surprise CDC announcement says fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks in public and Japan widens their state of emergency amid climbing cases, just two months before the Tokyo Olympics. Cumulative COVID-19 cases are now above 160 million.
Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Staring today, all residents age 30 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are also for those with high-risk health conditions and everyone age 16+ who cannot work from home.
Beginning next Wednesday, May 19, everyone (without any other qualifying reason) age 16+ can book a vaccination appointment.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton's active cases have dropped by nearly one hundred since yesterday
- All Halton residents age 30 and over can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 45% of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton
- A local pharmacist answers questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine
- More than half of all open outbreaks in Halton Region are at workplaces
- Local vaccination data hasn't been updated today (the next updated will be delayed to Monday next week)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 13, 2021.
- 220 active cases - minus 17
- 37 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,273 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 33
- 64 deaths - no change
- 4,989 recoveries - plus 50
- 5,053 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.8% of cases
- 1,526 variant cases - plus 32
- 15 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 634 active cases - minus 85
- 82 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
- 243,850+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (47% of pop.)
- 243,405 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,772
- 16,632 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 76
- 220 deaths - plus 2
- 15,778 recoveries - plus 161
- 15,998 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.2% of cases
- 4,949 variant cases - plus 75
- 40 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 14, 2021):
Halton Region
**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario extends the current stay-at-home order until at least June 2, 2021
- More than 2,000 hospital patients have been transferred in Ontario to relieve pressure form hotspots, and it's taking a toll
- The city of Toronto has cancelled all major in-person events until Labour Day due to COVID-19 including the CNE - for the second summer in a row
- The province will stop giving first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing an extremely rare but possible blood clot risk
- The seven-day average of daily cases has dropped to 2,616/day, the lowest since April 3rd
- Ontario announces they are preparing to begin vaccinating youth age 12-17 with Pfizer in the first week of June
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 14, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 28,069 active cases - minus 1,166
- 1,582 people hospitalized - minus 50
- 6.35 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (43.13% of pop.)
- At least 420,000 people are fully vaccinated (2.88% of pop.)
- 6.77 million vaccine doses administered - plus 142,000
- 504,533 confirmed cases - plus 2,362
- 468,033 recovered cases - plus 3,502
- 8,431 deaths - plus 26
- 476,464 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%
- 44,040 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.1%
- 777 people in ICU - plus 1
- 560 people on ventilators - minus 8
- 82 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 7
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 103,864 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,632
- 594 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 20
- 1,746 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 19
- 33,010 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 193
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Today's addition of 2,000 active cases is a correction from yesterday, due to over reporting from a government database error
- More than 16 million Canadians have received their first dose of vaccine
- Seven of the ten provinces have stopped giving first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine because of supply issues, blood clot risks or both
- Canada has now received a cumulative 20 million doses of vaccine in deliveries
- In a surprise announcement, the CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks in public
- Japan widens their state of emergency amid climbing cases, just two months before the Tokyo Olympics
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 72,933 active cases
- 16.25 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (42.74% of pop.)
- At least 1.33 million people are fully vaccinated (3.53% of pop.)
- 17.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 411,000
- 1.32 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.22 million recoveries
- 24,823 deaths - plus 64
- 3,785 active hospitalizations - minus 65
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 32.68 million cumulative cases
- 581,575 deaths - plus 1,502
- 59.1% of all American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine
World COVID-19 Update
- 160.81 million cases
- 3.34 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
