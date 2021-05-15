× Expand Photo: Oakville News Oakville Waterfront

This is the Saturday, May 15, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases and hospitalizations are up in Oakville today, but both figures in Halton Region are down. As of today, cumulative recoveries of COVID-19 in Oakville total more than 5,000, a case completion rate above 95%.

Ontario's seven-day average of daily cases is the lowest in six weeks and the province vaccinated a record 152,000 people yesterday, bringing the total number of Ontarians with at least one dose to 6.5 million.

The city of Toronto is cancelling all events for the second summer in row, with the ban lasting until Labour Day. The current provincial stay-at-home order will last until at least June 2, 2021, but Ontario offers no projections when the restrictions will actually end.

Across the country, meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated Canadians is now 1.39 million. That means the number of fully vaccinated people in Canada is larger than the number of cumulative cases for the first time.

The CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks in public and Japan widens their state of emergency amidst climbing cases - just two months before the Tokyo Olympics.

NIAID via Foter.com

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Staring today, all residents age 30 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are also for those with high-risk health conditions and everyone age 18+ who cannot work from home.

Beginning next Wednesday, May 19, everyone (without any other qualifying reason) age 18+ can book a vaccination appointment.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases and hospitalizations are up in Oakville but both figures in Halton are down today

All Halton residents age 30 and over can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Cumulative recoveries in Oakville, as of today, total more than 5,000

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 55% of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton

Halton updates it vaccination plan for youth age 12-17

More than half of all open outbreaks in Halton Region are at workplaces

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 14, 2021.

230 active cases - plus 10

39 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

5,317 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 44

64 deaths - no change

5,023 recoveries - plus 34

5,087 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.6% of cases

1,535 variant cases - plus 9

15 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

629 active cases - minus 5

74 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 8

247,200+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (50% of pop.)

247,343 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,938

16,733 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 101

220 deaths - no change

15,884 recoveries - plus 106

16,104 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.2% of cases

4,999 variant cases - plus 50

40 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 14, 2021):

× Expand Halton Region

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 15, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

28,069 active cases - minus 1,166

1,546 people hospitalized - minus 36

6.50 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (44.13% of pop.)

At least 420,000 people are fully vaccinated (2.88% of pop.)

6.92 million vaccine doses administered - plus 154,000

507,117 confirmed cases - plus 2,584

471,096 recovered cases - plus 3,063

8,455 deaths - plus 24

479,551 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.6%

42,320 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.2%

785 people in ICU - plus 8

560 people on ventilators - no change

81 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

106,043 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,179

625 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 31

1,853 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 107

33,003 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 7

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

71,146 active cases - minus 1,787

16.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (43.78% of pop.)

At least 1.39 million people are fully vaccinated (3.69% of pop.)

18.03 million vaccine doses administered - plus 400,000

1.32 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.23 million recoveries

24,866 deaths - plus 43

3,683 active hospitalizations - minus 102

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.72 million cumulative cases

582,263 deaths - plus 688

59.4% of all American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine

World COVID-19 Update

161.51 million cases

3.35 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Sources: