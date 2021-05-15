Photo: Oakville News
Oakville Waterfront
This is the Saturday, May 15, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases and hospitalizations are up in Oakville today, but both figures in Halton Region are down. As of today, cumulative recoveries of COVID-19 in Oakville total more than 5,000, a case completion rate above 95%.
Ontario's seven-day average of daily cases is the lowest in six weeks and the province vaccinated a record 152,000 people yesterday, bringing the total number of Ontarians with at least one dose to 6.5 million.
The city of Toronto is cancelling all events for the second summer in row, with the ban lasting until Labour Day. The current provincial stay-at-home order will last until at least June 2, 2021, but Ontario offers no projections when the restrictions will actually end.
Across the country, meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated Canadians is now 1.39 million. That means the number of fully vaccinated people in Canada is larger than the number of cumulative cases for the first time.
The CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks in public and Japan widens their state of emergency amidst climbing cases - just two months before the Tokyo Olympics.
Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Staring today, all residents age 30 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are also for those with high-risk health conditions and everyone age 18+ who cannot work from home.
Beginning next Wednesday, May 19, everyone (without any other qualifying reason) age 18+ can book a vaccination appointment.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases and hospitalizations are up in Oakville but both figures in Halton are down today
- All Halton residents age 30 and over can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
- Cumulative recoveries in Oakville, as of today, total more than 5,000
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 55% of all COVID-19 hospital patients in Halton
- Halton updates it vaccination plan for youth age 12-17
- More than half of all open outbreaks in Halton Region are at workplaces
- 230 active cases - plus 10
- 39 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 5,317 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 44
- 64 deaths - no change
- 5,023 recoveries - plus 34
- 5,087 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.6% of cases
- 1,535 variant cases - plus 9
- 15 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 629 active cases - minus 5
- 74 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 8
- 247,200+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (50% of pop.)
- 247,343 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,938
- 16,733 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 101
- 220 deaths - no change
- 15,884 recoveries - plus 106
- 16,104 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.2% of cases
- 4,999 variant cases - plus 50
- 40 outbreaks - minus 2
Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 14, 2021):
Halton Region
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario extends the current stay-at-home order until at least June 2, 2021
- The province vaccinated a record 152,000 people yesterday
- More than 2,000 hospital patients have been transferred in Ontario to relieve pressure form hotspots, and it's taking a toll
- The city of Toronto has cancelled all major in-person events until Labour Day due to COVID-19 including the CNE - for the second summer in a row
- The province will stop giving first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing an extremely rare but possible blood clot risk
- The seven-day average of daily cases has dropped to 2,576/day, the lowest since April 3rd
- Ontario announces they are preparing to begin vaccinating youth age 12-17 with Pfizer in the first week of June
- 28,069 active cases - minus 1,166
- 1,546 people hospitalized - minus 36
- 6.50 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (44.13% of pop.)
- At least 420,000 people are fully vaccinated (2.88% of pop.)
- 6.92 million vaccine doses administered - plus 154,000
- 507,117 confirmed cases - plus 2,584
- 471,096 recovered cases - plus 3,063
- 8,455 deaths - plus 24
- 479,551 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.6%
- 42,320 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.2%
- 785 people in ICU - plus 8
- 560 people on ventilators - no change
- 81 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 106,043 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,179
- 625 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 31
- 1,853 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 107
- 33,003 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 7
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- As of today, the number of fully vaccinated people in Canada outnumbers people with cumulative cases for the first time
- More than 16.5 million Canadians have received their first dose of vaccine
- Seven of the ten provinces have stopped giving first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine because of supply issues, blood clot risks or both
- In a surprise announcement, the CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks in public
- Japan widens their state of emergency amid climbing cases, just two months before the Tokyo Olympics
- 71,146 active cases - minus 1,787
- 16.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (43.78% of pop.)
- At least 1.39 million people are fully vaccinated (3.69% of pop.)
- 18.03 million vaccine doses administered - plus 400,000
- 1.32 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.23 million recoveries
- 24,866 deaths - plus 43
- 3,683 active hospitalizations - minus 102
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 32.72 million cumulative cases
- 582,263 deaths - plus 688
- 59.4% of all American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine
World COVID-19 Update
- 161.51 million cases
- 3.35 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
