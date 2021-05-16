May 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, May 16, 2021, coronavirus update. Halton's Department of Health confirmed 32 new cases and 35 recoveries are pushing active cases down to 227 in Oakville. Halton's recoveries were more pronounced, with 22 recent recoveries. The spread of the virus is still a significant concern in Halton, with a weekly incidence rate of 95 new cases per 100,000. It is far better than it was just a week ago.

Hospitalizations did not change in the region, with OTMH treating 39 patients. Halton's hospitals are treating 74 patients, of which there are 12 people in ICUs. Ontario recorded a drop of 20% plus in the number of patients requiring hospital care now at 1,292, but the number remained unchanged for those requiring intensive care.

Ontario website shows Halton tracking 110.8 new cases per 100,000 people per week, down 19.8% from two weeks ago. Ontario is tracking 124.7 new cases, down 16.3%. Approximately 3.4% of Ontario residents have contracted COVID-19.

The positivity rate for variants in Halton is 79.4% and in Ontario is 75.6%. Over 20% of Ontario cumulative COVID-19 cases have now tested positive for the B-117.

Ontario administered the seven-millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose yesterday as it kept daily vaccinations above 130,000. Over 45% of the province's residents have received at least one dose. At Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital's vaccination clinic, health care staff administer a total of 91,000 doses. 16.92 million Canadian have received one dose translating to 44.5% of the country's population.

When looking to the south, the US has vaccinated 47.1% with one dose, and 36.7% are fully vaccinated. Americans who have received their first dose are willing to have their second shot, but there is still a significant number of Americans who are refusing to be vaccinated.

NIAID via Foter.com

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Staring today, all residents age 30 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are also for those with high-risk health conditions and everyone age 18+ who cannot work from home.

Beginning next Wednesday, May 19, everyone (without any other qualifying reason) age 18+ can book a vaccination appointment.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 15, 2021.

227 active cases - minus 3

39 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,349 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 32

64 deaths - no change

5,058 recoveries - plus 35

5,122 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases

1,535 variant cases - plus 26

16 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

607 active cases - minus 22

74 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

247,200+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (50% of pop.) - no update

247,343 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,938 - no update

16,803 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 71

220 deaths - no change

15,977 recoveries - plus 93

16,197 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases

5,044 variant cases - plus 45

36 outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 14, 2021):

× Expand Halton Region

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

26,656 active cases - minus 910

1,292 people hospitalized - minus 254

6.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (45.03% of pop.)

At least 429,000 people are fully vaccinated

7.06 million vaccine doses administered - plus 136,000

509,316 confirmed cases - plus 2,199

474,175 recovered cases - plus 3,079

8,485 deaths - plus 30 (1 LTC resident)

482,660 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.7%

33,142 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.8%

785 people in ICU - no change

552 people on ventilators - minus 8

80 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

107,541 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,179

677 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 52

1,983 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 130

33,038 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 35

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Please note that British Columbia, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Prince Edward Island do not update information on Sundays.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

70,033 active cases - minus 1,113

16.92 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (44.5% of pop.)

18.33 million vaccine doses administered - plus 364,000

1.33 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.23 million recoveries

24,883 deaths

3,620 active hospitalizations - minus 43

1,345 patients require critical care

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.72 million cumulative cases

582,263 deaths - plus 688

270.83 million vaccinations administered

World COVID-19 Update

162.17 million cases

3.36 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide - not update

Sources: