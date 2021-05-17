This is the Monday, May 17, 2021, coronavirus update. For Oakville, Halton, Ontario, and Canada, almost every health indicator trends in the right direction. The question is - how quickly the region, province, and country can get numbers down so that get back to our lives?

Here is the information that counts.

Hospital Status

There are three fewer patients at OTMH, a one-day drop of 9%. The number of hospital patients also dropped by three in Halton. Ontario recorded a slight increase in hospitalizations, but fewer patients required intensive care or the use of ventilators. Canada recorded 280 fewer patients need hospital care.

Institution Outbreaks

In Oakville, Northridge Long-Term Care and ViVa Retirement Home declare outbreaks with 4 cases at each. Institutional outbreaks have decreased in Ontario.

Active Cases

The number of active cases decreased in Oakville and Halton, with Halton's active cases now below 600. Active cases in the province fell to 25,869. The last time active cases were at this level was on April 5. Also the first time in well over a month, Canada has less than 70,000 active cases.

Deaths

The number of deaths in the province dropped into the single digits yesterday to four. There hasn't been a new death recorded in Oakville and Halton for several days. We recorded 24 deaths in Canada, a significant improvement.

New cases

Halton recorded a weekly average of 101 new cases per 100,000, down 25.9% from two weeks ago, and Ontario is at 117.8, down 19.5%.

Ontario's rolling daily average of new cases is 2,352, and today's number of 2,170 pushed that rolling average closer to 2,000 new cases per day. The premier's target before opening the province is said to occur when new cases are well below 1,000 per day. Canada recorded over 5,000 new cases, which continues to decrease.

Vaccination Status

The vaccination program is notching up this week, as over 2 million doses are expected to arrive. Halton has vaccinated 53% of its residents (261,519) and administered 13,796 doses over the past three days. In Ontario, 45.77% of the province's residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 3% received two doses. 17.22 million Canadian have received one dose, and 1.41 million have received two. 47.3% of Americans have received one dose, and 37% have two.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 16, 2021.

223 active cases - minus 4

36 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

5,375 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 26

64 deaths - no change

5,088 recoveries - plus 30

5,152 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases

1,578 variant cases - plus 23

18 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

593 active cases - minus 14

71 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

262,500+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (53% of pop.)

261,150 vaccine doses administered - plus 13,796 over 3 days

16,880 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 76

220 deaths - no change

15,977 recoveries - plus 90

16,287 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.4% of cases

5,098 variant cases - plus 54

36 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 17, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

25,869 active cases - minus 787

1,320 people hospitalized - plus 28

6.74 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (45.77% of pop.)

At least 432,000 people are fully vaccinated

7.17 million vaccine doses administered - plus 112,000

511,486 confirmed cases - plus 2,170

477,128 recovered cases - plus 2,953

8,489 deaths - plus 4

485,617 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.9%

24.498 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.9%

779 people in ICU - minus 6

536 people on ventilators - minus 16

79 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

108,801 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,260

679 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2

2,021 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 38

33,144 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 106

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

68,859 active cases - minus 1,000 plus

17.22 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (45.31% of pop.)

1.4 million are fully vaccinated

18.64 million vaccine doses administered - plus 317,000

1.33 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 4,151

1.24 million recoveries - plus 5,131

24,907 deaths - plus 14

3,340 active hospitalizations - minus 280

1,352 patients require critical care - plus 7

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.75 million cumulative cases - plus 28,000

582,769 deaths - plus 500

272.92 million vaccinations administered

World COVID-19 Update

162.7 million cases

3.37 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide - not update

