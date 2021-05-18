May 18, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Stephen Cornfield Vaccination (Unsplash) A patient receives their COVID-19 vaccination

This is the Tuesday, May 18, 2021, coronavirus update. Active cases are down in Oakville and down even further throughout Halton Region. Ontario's new cases today are the lowest since late March, but the daily testing is also the lowest number of all 2021, meaning 7.6% of tests are still coming back positive.

Hospitalizations are down locally but up dramatically in Ontario, with more than 160 new patients. Oakville's patients are down 25% in the last two days, but Ontario's hospitalizations are up 10% in the last 24 hours, plus an increase of patients on critical care ventilators.

Canada's new cases are coming down, and while Ontario's daily vaccinations have slowed down to an average of 105,000 doses/day this week, the numbers nationwide are thankfully growing.

Today, the federal government announced that they would invest $200 million to build an mRNA vaccine plant in Mississauga. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization hasn't updated global vaccination totals in almost a week.

Some areas in Ontario opened vaccine booking to everyone 18+ today, while Halton will open that age bracket tomorrow.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Northridge long-term care home and ViVa retirement home in Oakville both declare outbreaks

Oakville is home to 45% of all Halton outbreaks

Vaccine eligibility will open to everyone in Halton age 18 and older starting tomorrow

Halton will prioritize giving both doses of vaccine to youth age 12-17 before the new school year begins in September 2021

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 17, 2021.

208 active cases - minus 15

30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 6

5,391 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

64 deaths - no change

5,119 recoveries - plus 31

5,183 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.8% of cases

1,632 variant cases - plus 54

18 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

553 active cases - minus 40

67 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

266,150+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (54% of pop.)

265,537 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,387

16,932 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52

220 deaths - no change

16,159 recoveries - plus 92

16,379 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases

5,226 variant cases - plus 128

40 outbreaks - plus 4

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario reports only 1,616 new cases today, the lowest since March 24, 2021

But today's low cases are partially due to low testing: Ontario did only 22,915 tests, less than any day in 2021 so far

Hospitalizations are up by 160 more cases today, a 10% one-day jump

Ventilator patients report its largest one-day jump this month

Regions that book vaccine appointments through the province open eligibility to those 18+ today

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 18, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

24,966 active cases - minus 903

1,484 people hospitalized - plus 164

6.84 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (46.45% of pop.)

At least 440,000 people are fully vaccinated

7.28 million vaccine doses administered - plus 109,000

513,102 confirmed cases - plus 1,616

479,630 recovered cases - plus 2,502

8,506 deaths - plus 17

488,136 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.1%

22,915 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.6%

764 people in ICU - minus 13

559 people on ventilators - plus 23

77 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

110,956 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,155

681 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2

2,031 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 10

33,395 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 251

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

The federal government invests $200 million to build an mRNA vaccine plant in Mississauga

Canada has now administered 19 million doses of vaccine

Total global vaccinations had not been updated by the WHO since Wednesday last week

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 17, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

65,572 active cases - minus 3,287

17.56 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (46.20% of pop.)

At least 1.4 million people are fully vaccinated

19.01 million vaccine doses administered - plus 363,000

1.34 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.25 million recoveries

24,968 deaths - plus 61

3,358 active hospitalizations - plus 18

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.77 million cumulative cases - plus 21,000

583,074 deaths - plus 305

59.8% of adults have received at least one vaccination, 37% are fully vaccinated

World COVID-19 Update

163.31 million cases

3.38 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide - not update

