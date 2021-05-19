May 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Wednesday, May 19, 2021, coronavirus update. Vaccination appointments are now available for everyone in Halton Region age 18 and older. Active cases have been down in both Oakville and Halton every day this week so far and Oakville is home to all three hospital recoveries in the region today.
Ontario's active case total today is down dramatically but far too few daily tests are being processed in the province which could risk how fast the current stay-at-home order can end. After months of growth, ICU and ventilator patients are decreasing by double-digit numbers.
Canada reports a sombre figure today: a cumulative, nationwide total of 25,000 deaths from COVID-19. Schools in Nova Scotia will stay closed and Canada is reviewing storage temperatures for the Pfizer vaccine.
In Japan, more than two-thirds of the population and the 6,000-member Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association are begging for the upcoming Olympics to be cancelled. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization hasn't updated global vaccination totals in over a week.
**Vaccine booking update: Starting today, everyone in Halton age 18 and older is eligible to book a vaccination appointment.
Youth age 12 to 17 are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking coming soon; youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH doses of vaccine before the end of August 2021; ahead of the new school year.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Vaccination appointments are now available for everyone in Halton age 18 and older
- Oakville reports all three recovered COVID-19 hospital patients today
- Active cases have been down in both Oakville and Halton every day this week so far
- Halton will prioritize giving both doses of vaccine to youth age 12-17 before the new school year begins in September 2021
- Halton Region is reporting more residents have been vaccinated than doses they've given; Oakville News is awaiting comment
Summary of local vaccinations
- 271,200+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (55% of pop.)
- 270,312 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,775
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 18, 2021.
- 202 active cases - minus 6
- 27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 5,415 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24
- 64 deaths - no change
- 5,149 recoveries - plus 30
- 5,213 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases
- 1,658 variant cases - plus 26
- 17 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 537 active cases - minus 16
- 64 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 17,001 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 69
- 220 deaths - no change
- 16,244 recoveries - plus 85
- 16,464 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 5,273 variant cases - plus 47
- 40 outbreaks - no change
Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about the fluctuation in their reported numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations, specifically those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.
It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region.
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active cases are down considerably today (1,500+ cases) and down by more than 10% so far this week
- Far too few daily tests are being processed in Ontario and could risk reopening
- Some non-emergency hospital procedures can now resume in Ontario on a by-location basis
- ICU and ventilator patients are both down today and down by 15% in May so far
- Regions that book vaccine appointments through the province open eligibility to those 18+
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 6.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (47.36% of pop.)
- At least 460,000 people are fully vaccinated
- 7.43 million vaccine doses administered - plus 145,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 23,416 active cases - minus 1,550
- 1,401 people hospitalized - minus 83
- 514,690 confirmed cases - plus 1,588
- 482,749 recovered cases - plus 3,119
- 8,525 deaths - plus 19
- 491,274 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%
- 38,422 tests conducted with a positive rate of 5.2%
- 735 people in ICU - minus 29
- 539 people on ventilators - minus 20
- 79 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 112,759 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,803
- 683 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2
- 2,059 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 28
- 33,408 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 13
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada reports today a cumulative total of 25,000 deaths from COVID-19
- The federal government will invest $200 million to build an mRNA vaccine plant in Mississauga
- Storage temperatures for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are under review in Canada and the EU
- Students at schools in Nova Scotia won't return to school for the rest of the year; no word on students in Ontario
- Global vaccination total has not been updated by the WHO in more than a week
- The 6,000-member Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association begs for the upcoming Olympics to be cancelled; more than two-thirds of the country wants the games called off
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 62,944 active cases - minus 2,628
- 17.86 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (47.02% of pop.)
- At least 1.49 million people are fully vaccinated
- 19.35 million vaccine doses administered - plus 340,000
- 1.34 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.26 million recoveries
- 25,007 deaths - plus 39
- 3,541 active hospitalizations - plus 183
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 32.77 million cumulative cases - plus 21,000
- 583,074 deaths - plus 305
- 59.8% of adults have received at least one vaccination, 37% are fully vaccinated
World COVID-19 Update
- 163.31 million cases
- 3.38 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide - not update
