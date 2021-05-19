May 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, May 19, 2021, coronavirus update. Vaccination appointments are now available for everyone in Halton Region age 18 and older. Active cases have been down in both Oakville and Halton every day this week so far and Oakville is home to all three hospital recoveries in the region today.

Ontario's active case total today is down dramatically but far too few daily tests are being processed in the province which could risk how fast the current stay-at-home order can end. After months of growth, ICU and ventilator patients are decreasing by double-digit numbers.

Canada reports a sombre figure today: a cumulative, nationwide total of 25,000 deaths from COVID-19. Schools in Nova Scotia will stay closed and Canada is reviewing storage temperatures for the Pfizer vaccine.

In Japan, more than two-thirds of the population and the 6,000-member Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association are begging for the upcoming Olympics to be cancelled. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization hasn't updated global vaccination totals in over a week.

**Vaccine booking update: Starting today, everyone in Halton age 18 and older is eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking coming soon; youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH doses of vaccine before the end of August 2021; ahead of the new school year.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Vaccination appointments are now available for everyone in Halton age 18 and older

Oakville reports all three recovered COVID-19 hospital patients today

Active cases have been down in both Oakville and Halton every day this week so far

Halton will prioritize giving both doses of vaccine to youth age 12-17 before the new school year begins in September 2021

Halton Region is reporting more residents have been vaccinated than doses they've given; Oakville News is awaiting comment

Summary of local vaccinations

271,200+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (55% of pop.)

270,312 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,775

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 18, 2021.

202 active cases - minus 6

27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

5,415 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

64 deaths - no change

5,149 recoveries - plus 30

5,213 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases

1,658 variant cases - plus 26

17 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

537 active cases - minus 16

64 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

17,001 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 69

220 deaths - no change

16,244 recoveries - plus 85

16,464 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

5,273 variant cases - plus 47

40 outbreaks - no change

Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about the fluctuation in their reported numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations, specifically those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region.

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

6.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (47.36% of pop.)

At least 460,000 people are fully vaccinated

7.43 million vaccine doses administered - plus 145,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

23,416 active cases - minus 1,550

1,401 people hospitalized - minus 83

514,690 confirmed cases - plus 1,588

482,749 recovered cases - plus 3,119

8,525 deaths - plus 19

491,274 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%

38,422 tests conducted with a positive rate of 5.2%

735 people in ICU - minus 29

539 people on ventilators - minus 20

79 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

112,759 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,803

683 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2

2,059 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 28

33,408 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 13

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

62,944 active cases - minus 2,628

17.86 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (47.02% of pop.)

At least 1.49 million people are fully vaccinated

19.35 million vaccine doses administered - plus 340,000

1.34 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.26 million recoveries

25,007 deaths - plus 39

3,541 active hospitalizations - plus 183

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.77 million cumulative cases - plus 21,000

583,074 deaths - plus 305

59.8% of adults have received at least one vaccination, 37% are fully vaccinated

World COVID-19 Update

163.31 million cases

3.38 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide - not update

