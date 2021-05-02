The Sunday, May 2, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville records patients requiring hospital care increased, and the number of active cases increased in Oakville and Halton. Areas of concern for the region are: recording 136 new cases which are above a rolling-seven-day daily average of 132.7 cases per day, area hospitals are admitting three patients per day, testing positivity rate is 8.6%, and the percentage of new cases reached by a contact tracer is 78%.

Halton's number of new cases per 100,000 per week is 149.1, down 5.5% over the past two weeks. Ontario's is 176 down 9.6%.

Halton does not update vaccination numbers on Saturday and Sunday. However, as of Thursday, April 29, over 28,000 doses were administered by pharmacies or at a doctor's office. 38% of Halton's population has received at least one dose.

Variants of Concern are testing positive in Halton 79.3%, and in Ontario, it is 73.5%. The P.1 cumulative case numbers grew by 13% in one day. The increase of the B-117 variant accounts for 76.9% of new cases reported today.

Ontario's seven-day average daily new case count is 3,618 or 24.83 per 100,000.

The province's Effective Reproduction Number is below one at 0.93, and Halton's is 0.9.

In Ontario, active cases dropped by 238 to 37,200. Hospitalizations dropped by 191 to 1961, which is down 399 from the peak of 2,360 recorded on April 20. ICU admissions dropped and now 895, and those patients on ventilators decreased to 615 down 22 over the past day.

4.94 million Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 12.65 million Canadians or 33.29%. The Canadian number is higher because Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut do not provide updates on Sundays.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Anyone over age 50 in Halton (born in or before 1971) and cannot work from home can book their vaccination appointment beginning Monday, May 3

Hot spot vaccination appointment bookings for 18 plus start Monday, May 3, Halton's only hot spot is in Milton - the postal code prefix is L9E.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 1, 2021.

227 active cases - plus 10

42 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

4,842 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 45

62 deaths - no change

4,553 recoveries - plus 35

4,615 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases

1,172 variant cases - plus 26

8 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

866 active cases - plus 23

108 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 6

192,900+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (38% of pop.) - no update

196,967 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,580 - no update

15,331 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 136

213 deaths - no change

14,252 recoveries - plus 113

14,465 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.3% of cases

3,841 variant cases - plus 73

34 outbreaks - minus 1

23 workplace outbreaks - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 2, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

37,200 active cases - minus 238

1,961 people hospitalized - minus 191

4.94 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (33.59% of pop.)

5.32 million vaccine doses administered - plus 76,000

470,465 confirmed cases - plus 3,732

425,163 recovered cases - plus 3,947

8,102 deaths - plus 23

433,265 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.0%

45,301 tests conducted with a positive rate of 8.5%

895 people in ICU - minus 5

615 people on ventilators - minus 22

110 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

72,313 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,871

291 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 10

875 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 103

31,688 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 9

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Please note: British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut do not update their statistics on Sundays.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

83,074 active cases - minus 652

12.65 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (33.29% of pop.)

13.78 million vaccine doses administered - plus 182,000

1.23 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.12 million recoveries

24,253 deaths - plus 47

4,050 active hospitalizations - minus 193

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.14 million cases

573,012 deaths

At least 243 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

151.803 million cases

3.186 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.01 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

