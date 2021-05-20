May 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Blake Meyer on Unsplash Summer Recreation

This is the Thursday, May 20, 2021, coronavirus update. Oakville's drop in active cases offset the rise of active cases in other parts of Halton today. Vaccination appointments are now available for everyone in Halton Region age 18 and older.

Lots of news in Ontario today, with outdoor recreational activities for individuals will resume this Saturday, May 22, new case modelling and a summer reopening plan released, a spike in daily cases today with daily testing increasing and a milestone seven million Ontarians having received their first dose.

Active cases nationwide are down 25% since May 1 with 1.5 million Canadians, as of today, now being fully vaccinated. 60% of Americans have now received at least their first dose and the WHO updates the global vaccination total for the first time in more than a week; now over 1.4 billion doses given worldwide.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking coming soon; youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH doses of vaccine before the end of August 2021; ahead of the new school year.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Vaccination appointments are now available for everyone in Halton age 18 and older

In a rare occurrence, Oakville's drop in active cases offset the rise of active cases in other parts of Halton today

Active cases have been down in both Oakville and Halton every day this week so far

Halton will prioritize giving both doses of vaccine to youth age 12-17 before the new school year begins in September 2021

Halton Region is reporting more residents have been vaccinated than doses they've given; Oakville News is awaiting comment

Summary of local vaccinations

276,450+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (56% of pop.)

275,158 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,846

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 19, 2021.

186 active cases - minus 16

28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,435 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 20

64 deaths - no change

5,185 recoveries - plus 36

5,249 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases

1,674 variant cases - plus 16

17 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

523 active cases - minus 14

68 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

17,065 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 64

221 deaths - plus 1

16,321 recoveries - plus 78

16,542 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

5,330 variant cases - plus 57

39 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about the fluctuation in their reported numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations, specifically those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region.

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

7.10 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (48.21% of pop.)

At least 480,000 people are fully vaccinated

7.58 million vaccine doses administered - plus 145,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 20, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

23,016 active cases - minus 390

1,320 people hospitalized - minus 81

517,090 confirmed cases - plus 2,400

485,512 recovered cases - plus 2,763

8,552 deaths - plus 27

494,064 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%

45,406 tests conducted with a positive rate of 5.2%

721 people in ICU - minus 14

539 people on ventilators - no change

77 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

114,659 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,810

684 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1

2,089 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 30

33,539 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 131

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Active cases nationwide are down 25% since May 1

Canada reports a cumulative total of 25,000 deaths from COVID-19

Storage temperatures for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are under review in Canada and the EU

More than 1.5 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated

60% of Americans have received at least their first dose

WHO updates global vaccination total for the first time in nine days; total now over 1.4 billion doses

The 6,000-member Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association begs for the upcoming Olympics to be cancelled; more than two-thirds of the country wants the games called off

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

60,249 active cases - minus 2,695

18.22 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (47.95% of pop.)

At least 1.52 million people are fully vaccinated

19.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 401,000

1.35 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.26 million recoveries

25,057 deaths - plus 50

3,415 active hospitalizations - minus 126

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.85 million cumulative cases

584,975 deaths - plus 901

60.5% of adults have received at least one vaccination, 38% are fully vaccinated

World COVID-19 Update

164.52 million cases

3.41 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.40 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide - not update

