May 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Ammar Elamir
May 21st Oakville COVID-19
This is the Friday, May 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has lower active cases today but also reports a new outbreak at an undisclosed child centre and one new death - Halton's second this week. Halton Region has now administered more than 280,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Ontario's five-week shutdown (that's still in effect) has cut the province's active cases in half. The province will reopen outdoor recreation tomorrow and announced today they will give second AstraZeneca vaccine doses to anyone who got a first.
Premier Ford publicly released a three-phase reopening plan for summer 2021 conditional on how many people get vaccinated. A record 158,000 vaccinations were done yesterday in Ontario, but daily testing has plummeted and could jeopardize the plan's success.
Canada reports administering its 20 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine today; more than 1.5 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.
Youth 12 to 17-year-olds are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking coming soon; youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.
**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region has now administered over 280,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
- Active cases are down in both Oakville and Halton today, and they have been every day this week
- Vaccination appointments are now available for everyone in Halton age 18 and older
- The region will prioritize giving both doses of vaccine to youth age 12-17 before the new school year begins in September 2021
- Most of Oakville's active outbreaks are now in child care centres and most have fewer than two cases
- Oakville reports one new death today; it's the second straight day with one in Halton
- Halton Region is reporting more residents have been vaccinated than doses they've given; Oakville News is awaiting comment
Summary of local vaccinations
- 282,100+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (57% of pop.)
- 280,012 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,854
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 20, 2021.
- 169 active cases - minus 17
- 28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,449 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
- 65 deaths - plus 1
- 5,215 recoveries - plus 30
- 5,280 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 1,691 variant cases - plus 17
- 16 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 485 active cases - minus 38
- 65 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 17,125 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 60
- 222 deaths - plus 1
- 16,418 recoveries - plus 97
- 16,640 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
- 5,402 variant cases - plus 72
- 38 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about the fluctuation in their reported numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations, specifically those fully vaccinated and is awaiting comment.
It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region.
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Premier Doug Ford announces a three-phase reopening plan for summer 2021 in Ontario that will tentatively begin Monday, June 14
- The province also announces those who got an AstraZeneca vaccination will get their second dose, with the first appointments for their full vaccination starting next week
- Outdoor recreational activities for individuals will resume tomorrow, Saturday, May 22, 2021
- New modelling is shared by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown and the province, also revealing that 58.7% of Ontario adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- Far too few daily tests are being processed in Ontario and could risk reopening plans
- A record 158,000 provincial vaccinations were done yesterday
- Ontario reports exactly 27 deaths for the second day in a row
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 7.23 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (49.13% of pop.)
- At least 495,000 people are fully vaccinated
- 7.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 158,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 21, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 22,200 active cases - minus 826
- 1,265 people hospitalized - minus 55
- 518,980 confirmed cases - plus 1,890
- 488,201 recovered cases - plus 2,689
- 8,579 deaths - plus 27
- 496,780 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%
- 37,126 tests conducted with a positive rate of 5.4%
- 715 people in ICU - minus 6
- 510 people on ventilators - minus 19
- 73 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 115,799 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,230
- 691 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 7
- 2,142 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 53
- 33,640 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 101
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada reports administering its 20 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine today; more than 1.5 million Canadians are fully vaccinated
- Active cases nationwide are below 60,000 in total and down 25% since May 1
- Storage temperatures for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are under review in Canada and the EU
- WHO updates global vaccination total for the first time in nine days; total now over 1.4 billion doses
- The 6,000-member Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association begs for the upcoming Olympics to be cancelled; more than two-thirds of the country wants the games called off
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 58,307 active cases - minus 1,942
- 18.60 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (48.94% of pop.)
- At least 1.57 million people are fully vaccinated
- 20.17 million vaccine doses administered - plus 331,000
- 1.35 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.27 million recoveries
- 25,111 deaths - plus 44
- 3,282 active hospitalizations - minus 133
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 32.85 million cumulative cases
- 584,975 deaths - plus 901
- 60.5% of adults have received at least one vaccination, 38% are fully vaccinated
World COVID-19 Update
- 165.15 million cases
- 3.42 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.45 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
