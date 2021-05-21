May 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ammar Elamir May 21st Oakville COVID-19

This is the Friday, May 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has lower active cases today but also reports a new outbreak at an undisclosed child centre and one new death - Halton's second this week. Halton Region has now administered more than 280,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario's five-week shutdown (that's still in effect) has cut the province's active cases in half. The province will reopen outdoor recreation tomorrow and announced today they will give second AstraZeneca vaccine doses to anyone who got a first.

Premier Ford publicly released a three-phase reopening plan for summer 2021 conditional on how many people get vaccinated. A record 158,000 vaccinations were done yesterday in Ontario, but daily testing has plummeted and could jeopardize the plan's success.

Canada reports administering its 20 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine today; more than 1.5 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth 12 to 17-year-olds are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking coming soon; youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region has now administered over 280,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Active cases are down in both Oakville and Halton today, and they have been every day this week

Vaccination appointments are now available for everyone in Halton age 18 and older

The region will prioritize giving both doses of vaccine to youth age 12-17 before the new school year begins in September 2021

Most of Oakville's active outbreaks are now in child care centres and most have fewer than two cases

Oakville reports one new death today; it's the second straight day with one in Halton

Halton Region is reporting more residents have been vaccinated than doses they've given; Oakville News is awaiting comment

Summary of local vaccinations

282,100+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (57% of pop.)

280,012 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,854

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 20, 2021.

169 active cases - minus 17

28 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,449 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

65 deaths - plus 1

5,215 recoveries - plus 30

5,280 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

1,691 variant cases - plus 17

16 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

485 active cases - minus 38

65 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

17,125 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 60

222 deaths - plus 1

16,418 recoveries - plus 97

16,640 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

5,402 variant cases - plus 72

38 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about the fluctuation in their reported numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations, specifically those fully vaccinated and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region.

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

7.23 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (49.13% of pop.)

At least 495,000 people are fully vaccinated

7.73 million vaccine doses administered - plus 158,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 21, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

22,200 active cases - minus 826

1,265 people hospitalized - minus 55

518,980 confirmed cases - plus 1,890

488,201 recovered cases - plus 2,689

8,579 deaths - plus 27

496,780 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%

37,126 tests conducted with a positive rate of 5.4%

715 people in ICU - minus 6

510 people on ventilators - minus 19

73 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

115,799 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,230

691 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 7

2,142 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 53

33,640 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 101

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

58,307 active cases - minus 1,942

18.60 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (48.94% of pop.)

At least 1.57 million people are fully vaccinated

20.17 million vaccine doses administered - plus 331,000

1.35 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.27 million recoveries

25,111 deaths - plus 44

3,282 active hospitalizations - minus 133

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.85 million cumulative cases

584,975 deaths - plus 901

60.5% of adults have received at least one vaccination, 38% are fully vaccinated

World COVID-19 Update

165.15 million cases

3.42 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.45 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

