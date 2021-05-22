May 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Michael Hitchcox

This is the Saturday, May 22, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down in both Oakville and Halton today, with Oakville's active cases having come down by more than 60% in the last five weeks. Halton says they hope to start offering vaccine appointments for youth age 12 to 17 beginning Monday, May 31.

Both Ontario and Canada report more than 50% of their total populations have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.4 million Ontarians and 19 million Canadians. More than 500,000 people in Ontario and 1.6 million Canadians are fully vaccinated.

Locally, splash pads reopen today as Ontario resumes outdoor recreation. Ontario also administered a record-smashing 190,000 vaccinations on Friday.

Canada reports administering its 20 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday as global vaccinations approach 1.5 billion.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth 12 to 17-year-olds are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking program from Halton with a target start date of Monday May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases are down in both Oakville and Halton today, and they have been every day this week

Halton Region has now administered over 280,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Booking for youth age 12-17 will open in Halton before May 31, 2021 in a new program to prioritize giving them both doses of vaccine before the new school year begins in September 2021

Most of Oakville's active outbreaks are now in child care centres and most have fewer than two cases

Halton reports one new death for the third day in a row, one was in Oakville

The current waiting period for a first vaccine appointment in Halton is 3-4 weeks from the day you book

Summary of local vaccinations

282,100+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (57% of pop.)

280,012 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,854

Halton Region is reporting more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region. Oakville News is awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 21, 2021.

153 active cases - minus 16

27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,456 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

65 deaths - no change

5,248 recoveries - plus 33

5,313 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

1,704 variant cases - plus 13

15 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

474 active cases - minus 11

59 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

17,202 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 77

223 deaths - plus 1

16,505 recoveries - plus 87

16,728 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

5,441 variant cases - plus 39

32 outbreaks - minus 6

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

7.40 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (50.26% of pop.)

At least 520,000 people are fully vaccinated

7.92 million vaccine doses administered - plus 190,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 22, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

21,454 active cases - minus 746

1,207 people hospitalized - minus 58

520,774 confirmed cases - plus 1,794

490,721 recovered cases - plus 2,520

8,599 deaths - plus 20

499,320 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.9%

34,576 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.0%

706 people in ICU - minus 9

504 people on ventilators - minus 6

71 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

116,921 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,122

783 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 92

2,317 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 175

33,616 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 24

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

57,135 active cases - minus 1,168

19.02 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (50.04% of pop.)

At least 1.62 million people are fully vaccinated

20.64 million vaccine doses administered - plus 470,000

1.36 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.28 million recoveries

25,158 deaths - plus 47

3,161 active hospitalizations - minus 121

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.85 million cumulative cases

584,975 deaths - plus 901

60.8% of adults have received at least one vaccination, 38% are fully vaccinated

World COVID-19 Update

165.77 million cases

3.43 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.45 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

