May 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, May 23, 2021 coronavirus update. The number of active cases in Oakville decreased by 23 to 130 and Halton by 35 to 439. Oakville and Halton also recorded significant drops in open outbreaks to 10 in town and regionally to 25. For the week ending May 22, Halton recorded 72.1 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000. The region recorded no new deaths.

The region only has one health indicator, Virus Spread & Containment, remaining in the red, but all the criteria within that indicator are improving.

30% fewer active cases compared to the peak of the third wave in mid-April - Dr. Theresa Tam - Canada's Chief Public Health Officer - May 22, 2021

New Cases

Oakville recorded 7 new cases, Halton had 49, Ontario had 1,692, and Canada had 3,071. For the week ending May 19, Halton recorded 79.1 new cases per 100,000 per week, a decrease of 21.5% from two weeks ago. Ontario recorded 96.6, which is down 18.1%. Canada recorded 5,004 down 26% compared to the week prior.

Vaccinations

Halton does not update vaccination numbers on Saturday or Sundays and will not on Victoria Day.

Ontario administered its 8 millionth COVID-19 vaccination after administering 140,000+ doses in 24 hours. 7.53 million people have received at least one dose, and 531,000 plus are fully inoculated against COVID-19. 60% is the magic number of adults Premier Ford said must have had their first vaccination before the province moves into stage one. Nearly 60% of adults and 51% of all Ontarians have received their first dose.

Canada administered 388,000 plus vaccinations, bringing the total number of people who have received at least one dose to 19.3 million or 50.79%. This surpasses the 48.9% achieved in the US. However, as it relates to second doses, the US exceeds Canada by a wide margin, with over 38% of Americans now fully inoculated. Canada is still in the single digits.

Hospitalizations

The number of patients treated in Oakville and Halton remains unchanged at 27 and 59. Ontario hospitalizations dropped by 166 to 1,041; 13 fewer patients required intensive care, and 24 fewer required the use of a ventilator. There were 15 deaths, so the reduction in hospitalizations can not be attributed to that.

There are 3,067 patients in Canadian hospitals, of which 1,204 require critical care.

Variants

For the week ending May 17, 78.8% of COVID-19 cases tested positive for a variant in Halton and 73.9% in Ontario. 1,282 variant cases were confirmed, accounting for 75.8% of all new cases.

Deaths

There were no deaths recorded in Halton. Ontario recorded 15, and 28 were recorded across the country. Canada is ranked as the 63rd deadliest country globally, and the US ranked 18th by John Hopkins University.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth 12 to 17-year-olds are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking program from Halton with a target start date of Monday, May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Booking for youth age 12-17 will open in Halton before May 31, 2021 in a new program to prioritize giving them both doses of vaccine before the new school year begins in September 2021

The current waiting period for a first vaccine appointment in Halton is 3-4 weeks from the day you book

Summary of local vaccinations - no updates until Tuesday, May 25.

282,100+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (57% of pop.)

280,012 vaccine doses administered

Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region. Oakville News is awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 21, 2021.

130 active cases - minus 23

27 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,473 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

65 deaths - no change

5,278 recoveries - plus 30

5,343 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.6% of cases

1,713 variant cases - plus 9

10 outbreaks - minus 5

Status in Halton

439 active cases - minus 35

59 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

17,251 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49

223 deaths - no change

16,589 recoveries - plus 84

16,852 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.6% of cases

5,482 variant cases - plus 41

25 outbreaks - minus 7

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

7.53 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (51.137% of pop.)

At least 531,603 people are fully vaccinated.

8.06 million vaccine doses administered - plus 140,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 23, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

20,672 active cases - minus 782

1,041 people hospitalized - minus 166

522,465 confirmed cases - plus 1,691

493,179 recovered cases - plus 2,458

8,614 deaths - plus 15

499,320 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.9%

31,227 tests conducted with a positive rate of 5.7%

693 people in ICU - minus 13

480 people on ventilators - minus 24

70 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

117,941 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,020

805 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 22

2,405 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 88

33,768 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 152

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

54,602 active cases - minus 2,500

19.3 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (50.79% of pop.)

At least 1.64 million people are fully vaccinated

20.95 million vaccine doses administered - plus 388,000

1.36 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 3,071

1.28 million recoveries - plus 5,507

25,176 deaths - plus 28

3,067 active hospitalizations - minus 112

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000

US COVID-19 Update

32.91 million cumulative cases

586,335 deaths

48.9% of the population have received at least one vaccination, 38% are fully vaccinated

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

166.34 million cases

3.44 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.44 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide - May 21/2021

