May 25, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Mufid Majnun on Unsplash Coronavirus Test Kit

This is the Tuesday, May 25, 2021 coronavirus update. A significant majority of Halton's drop in active cases today comes from fewer cases in Oakville. Halton also reports they have now administered over 300,000 doses in the region. More than 60% of all eligible residents have received the first dose.

Hospitalizations are up in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario today, while the province also reports low testing and new cases. ICU and ventilator patients are also up.

Ontario's active cases are at their lowest total in two months and keep going down, but yesterday's mere 16,800 tests conducted is the lowest daily total in more than a year. The province's new, three-stage reopening is scheduled to begin in three weeks.

More than 7.7 million Ontarians have received one or more doses of vaccine. Canada's total approaches 20 million people vaccinated as the global total approaches 1.5 billion.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth 12 to 17-year-olds are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking program from Halton with a target start date of Monday, May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

A significant majority of Halton's drop in active cases comes from fewer cases in Oakville

Hospitalizations are up both locally and regionally

Halton Region has now administered over 300,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 60% of all residents have received at least one dose

Booking for youth age 12-17 will open in Halton before May 31, 2021 in a new program to prioritize giving them both doses of vaccine before the new school year begins in September 2021

The current waiting period for a first vaccine appointment in Halton is 3-4 weeks from the day you book

Summary of local vaccinations

303,100+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (61% of pop.)

301,791 vaccine doses administered

Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically, those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region. Oakville News is awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 23, 2021. The numbers below represent changes over the last two days.

92 active cases - minus 38

30 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

5,489 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

65 deaths - no change

5,332 recoveries - plus 54

5,397 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.3% of cases

1,727 variant cases - plus 14

11 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton (for the last two days)

387 active cases - minus 52

60 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

17,334 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 83

223 deaths - no change

16,724 recoveries - plus 135

16,947 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.7% of cases

5,544 variant cases - plus 62

28 outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

7.70 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (52.31% of pop.)

At least 550,000 people are fully vaccinated.

8.25 million vaccine doses administered - plus 86,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 25, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

19,026 active cases - minus 1,012

1,025 people hospitalized - plus 42

524,950 confirmed cases - plus 1,039

497,269 recovered cases - plus 2,018

8,655 deaths - plus 33

505,924 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%

16,857 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.2%

692 people in ICU - plus 5

498 people on ventilators - plus 20

67 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

120,130 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 985

817 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 9

2,462 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 40

34,002 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 85

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 50% of all Canadians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Quebec moves ahead with reopening while Manitoba extends public health orders.

Alberta students return to school today; Ontario has still not decided if schools will reopen before September 2021

4.5% of all Canadians are now fully vaccinated

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

50,394 active cases - minus 2,208

19.84 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (52.21% of pop.)

At least 1.69 million people are fully vaccinated

21.53 million vaccine doses administered - plus 354,000

1.37 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.29 million recoveries

25,241 deaths - plus 65

2,847 active hospitalizations - minus 220

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000

US COVID-19 Update

32.96 million cumulative cases

587,830 deaths - plus 1,495

61.6% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

167.01 million cases

3.47 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.49 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Sources: