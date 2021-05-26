May 26, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Soner Eker on Unsplash May 26th

This is the Wednesday, May 26, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down in Oakville and Halton today by some of the largest numbers in months. More than 62% of all eligible residents have received the first dose.

Hospitalizations are down in Oakville and regionally, but the total is up in Ontario for the third day in a row. It's also the third day Ontario has done fewer than 25,000 tests for COVID-19, well below the province's capacity. Even as more people get vaccinated, large testing is a key part to preventing a fourth wave.

In good news, Ontario's active cases keep going down and more than 60% of everyone eligible (that is, Ontarians age 12 and up) have now received at least one shot, meaning Ontario has now met the minimum requirements for Phase One of reopening scheduled to begin in three weeks.

Canada's total vaccinated population surpasses 20 million today, also reporting 1.3 million cumulative recoveries and a one-day 8% drop in active cases.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth 12 to 17-year-olds are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking program from Halton with a target start date of Monday, May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases and hospitalizations are down in Oakville and Halton today by large numbers

Halton Region has now administered over 300,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine; More than 60% of all residents have received at least one dose

Booking for youth age 12-17 will tentatively open in Halton May 31, 2021 in a new program to prioritize giving them both doses of vaccine before the new school year begins in September 2021

The current waiting period for a first vaccine appointment in Halton is 3-4 weeks from the day you book

Summary of local vaccinations

307,500+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (62% of pop.)

306,324 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,533

Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically, those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region. Oakville News is awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 25, 2021.

79 active cases - minus 13

25 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5

5,499 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

65 deaths - no change

5,355 recoveries - plus 23

5,420 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.3% of cases

1,735 variant cases - plus 8

10 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton (for the last two days)

352 active cases - minus 35

50 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 10

17,363 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 29

224 deaths - plus 1

16,787 recoveries - plus 63

17,011 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.7% of cases

5,578 variant cases - plus 34

25 outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

7.81 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (53.06% of pop.)

At least 569,000 people are fully vaccinated

8.38 million vaccine doses administered - plus 135,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 26, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

17,727 active cases - minus 1,299

1,073 people hospitalized - plus 48

526,045 confirmed cases - plus 1,095

499,640 recovered cases - plus 2,371

8,678 deaths - plus 23

508,318 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%

24,008 tests conducted with a positive rate of 5.3%

672 people in ICU - minus 20

469 people on ventilators - minus 29

67 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

121,122 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 992

836 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 19

2,505 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 43

33,880 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 122

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 20 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Canada now has over 1.3 million cumulative recoveries while active cases fall below 50,000

Active cases are down by 8% just today

Quebec moves ahead with reopening while Manitoba extends public health orders

Alberta students returned to school yesterday; Ontario has still not decided if schools will reopen before September 2021

Summary of national vaccinations

20.12 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (52.94% of pop.)

At least 1.74 million people are fully vaccinated

21.86 million vaccine doses administered - plus 322,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

46,297 active cases - minus 4,097

2,821 active hospitalizations - minus 26

1.37 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.30 million recoveries

25,293 deaths - plus 52

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000

US COVID-19 Update

32.99 million cumulative cases

588,421 deaths - plus 591

61.8% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

167.49 million cases

3.48 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.49 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

