May 27, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, May 27, 2021 coronavirus update. All four fewer active cases of COVID-19 in Halton today are from Oakville. Total vaccinations in Halton surpass 311,000 people as vaccinations worldwide surpass 1.5 billion.

Ontario reports its 500,000th cumulative COVID-19 recovery today as more than 60% of Ontario's eligible population has now received at least a first dose of vaccine. The number of confirmed mutations has declined (due to data corrections) for the second day in a row.

Active cases have gone down between 6-9.5% every day this week. New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Alberta all release reopening plans that will move faster than Ontario's.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth 12 to 17-year-olds are being asked to wait and enroll in a priority booking program from Halton with a target start date of Monday, May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

After two days of large drops in active cases, today's are smaller

All four fewer active cases of COVID-19 in Halton today are from Oakville

Halton Region has now administered over 300,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine; More than 60% of all residents have received at least one dose

Booking for youth age 12-17 will tentatively open in Halton May 31, 2021 in a new program to prioritize giving them both doses of vaccine before the new school year begins in September 2021

The current waiting period for a first vaccine appointment in Halton is 3-4 weeks from the day you book

Summary of local vaccinations

311,800+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (63% of pop.)

311,035 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,711

Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically, those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region. Oakville News is awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 26, 2021.

75 active cases - minus 4

26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,510 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

65 deaths - no change

5,370 recoveries - plus 15

5,880 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.4% of cases

1,742 variant cases - plus 7

10 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

348 active cases - minus 4

50 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

17,413 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 50

224 deaths - no change

16,841 recoveries - plus 54

17,065 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.7% of cases

5,597 variant cases - plus 24

25 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

7.93 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (53.86% of pop.)

At least 599,000 people are fully vaccinated

8.53 million vaccine doses administered - plus 143,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 27, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

16,541 active cases - minus 1,186

1,072 people hospitalized - minus 1

527,180 confirmed cases - plus 1,135

501,942 recovered cases - plus 2,302

8,697 deaths - plus 19

508,318 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%

37,705 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.6%

650 people in ICU - minus 22

452 people on ventilators - minus 17

67 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

122,349 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,227

840 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 4

2,544 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 39

33,760 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 120

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 20 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Canada now has over 1.3 million cumulative recoveries while active cases fall below 45,000

Active cases have gone down between 6-9.5% every day this week

New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Alberta all release reopening plans that will move faster than Ontario's

The USA is now averaging fewer than 25,000 new cases per day

Global vaccinations surpassed 1.5 billion today

Summary of national vaccinations

20.45 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (53.83% of pop.)

At least 1.79 million people are fully vaccinated

22.25 million vaccine doses administered - plus 318,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

43,281 active cases - minus 3,016

2,822 active hospitalizations - plus 1

1.37 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.30 million recoveries

25,355 deaths - plus 62

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000

US COVID-19 Update

33.01 million cumulative cases

589,547 deaths - plus 1,126

62.0% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

168.04 million cases

3.49 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.54 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

