May 27, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, May 27, 2023. New, active cases of COVID-19 in Halton have nearly doubled for the second week in a row, and outbreaks at local long-term care homes are growing.

Oakville is reporting 22 new cases this week, about the same as the week before. But these last two reports from Halton regional health are the highest numbers of new cases in months - and active cases are now trending upwards by 50-100% weekly.

The outbreak that opened earlier this month at Oakville's West Oak Village long-term care home has been contained to the Harbour floor. But there are two new outbreaks that have opened this week in other parts of Halton, including one at Oakville's Northridge home on the Chisholm floor.

Halton continues to fall behind on our booster shots: only 1 of every 10 people in Halton have a full series of immunization, and the percentage of residents with outdated immunization has grown every week since the start of 2023. Among those 40 and under, those fully immunized is now below 5%.

The United States this week has said they and the CDC will no longer be tracking new, aggregate daily COVID-19 cases and deaths or new nationwide testing data.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that after more than three years, the COVID-19 global health emergency is now over. WHO has determined that "COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)."

765 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic; 6.9 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

22 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (1 less than last week)

2 people were hospitalized (2 less than last week)

No new deaths (same as last week)

2 active outbreaks in Oakville - plus 1

Halton COVID-19 Update:

88 new cases of COVID-19 (32 more than last week)

3 people were hospitalized (2 less than last week)

No new deaths (same as last week)

5 active outbreaks in Halton - plus 2

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.56 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

10% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

53% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update: (last updated as of April 15, 2023)

There have been 1.60 million cases in Ontario to date

16,404 deaths to date (+36 this week)

812 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (+29 this week)

There are 80 people in ICU (+6 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

89.93% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (No change)

82.49% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.001%)

51.97% of people have received a third dose (+0.001%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.56 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 559,100 active cases in Canada (+1,600 this week)

2,936 people are currently in hospital (-40 this week)

There are 50,367 deaths to date (+18 this week)

82.70% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.0015%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

As of May 11, 2023, the United States is no longer tracking new, aggregate daily cases and deaths or new nationwide testing data

U.S. cases to date are now above 105 million; 1.13 million have died

Only 17.0% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

766.89 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.93 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region last year showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

