May 28, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, May 28, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has more than double the number of recoveries today as they do new cases. Four outbreaks have ended in Halton, all from Oakville, and Halton Region confirms youth age 12 to 17 can book their vaccination appointments this coming Monday, May 31, 2021.

Ontario released a schedule today about when people will be eligible for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Premier Doug Ford, however, still hasn't made a decision if schools in the province will reopen before summer.

Active cases in Ontario have gone down by more than 1,000 every day this week and Canada's active cases have gone down by 20% in just the last seven days.

Japan extended their state of emergency today into late June, jeopardizing plans for a safe Olympic games in several weeks. Global, cumulative deaths today from COVID-19 hit a sombre milestone, surpassing 3.5 million people today.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program beginning Monday, May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville has more than double the number of recoveries today as they do new cases

More than 60% of all Halton residents have received at least one dose

Booking for youth age 12-17 is confirmed to open in Halton May 31, 2021 in a new program to prioritize giving them both doses of vaccine before the new school year begins in September 2021

The current waiting period for a first vaccine appointment in Halton remains 3-4 weeks from the day you book

Four outbreaks in Oakville have closed today

Summary of local vaccinations

311,800+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (63% of pop.)

311,035 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,711

Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically, those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region. Oakville News is awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 27, 2021.

67 active cases - minus 8

26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,517 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

65 deaths - no change

5,385 recoveries - plus 15

5,450 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.7% of cases

1,747 variant cases - plus 5

5 outbreaks - minus 4

Status in Halton

334 active cases - minus 14

47 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

17,462 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49

224 deaths - no change

16,904 recoveries - plus 63

17,128 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.0% of cases

5,647 variant cases - plus 50

21 outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× (1/4) #RollUpYourSleevesHalton! Starting Monday, May 31, youth 12-17 years of age who live or attend school in #HaltonON will be able to book their #COVID19 vaccine appointment online. pic.twitter.com/P6O5dFkRG9 — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) May 28, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario release a schedule to speed up eligibility for second COVID-19 vaccine doses

More than 60% of Ontario's eligible population has now received at least a first dose of vaccine, meeting Phase One reopening requirements for a tentative start the week of June 13

Active cases have gone down by more than 1,000 every day this week

When asked today, Premier Doug Ford still hasn't decided whether to reopen schools in Ontario this year with only a few weeks to go; Dr. David Williams says "it's up to the cabinet to decide"

Cumulative tests done in Ontario since the start of the pandemic reaches 15 million

Active outbreaks remain unchanged for the third day in a row

Summary of provincial vaccinations

8.06 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (54.74% of pop.)

At least 625,000 people are fully vaccinated

8.69 million vaccine doses administered - plus 159,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 28, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

15,438 active cases - minus 1,103

1,023 people hospitalized - minus 49

528,453 confirmed cases - plus 1,273

504,304 recovered cases - plus 2,362

8,711 deaths - plus 14

513,015 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.1%

40,866 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.4%

645 people in ICU - minus 5

458 people on ventilators - plus 6

67 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

123,186 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 837

914 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 74

2,616 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 72

33,599 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 161

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

20.81 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (54.77% of pop.)

At least 1.85 million people are fully vaccinated

22.68 million vaccine doses administered - plus 437,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

40,029 active cases - minus 3,252

2,772 active hospitalizations - minus 50

1.38 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.31 million recoveries

25,392 deaths - plus 37

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000

US COVID-19 Update

33.04 million cumulative cases

590,212 deaths - plus 665

62.2% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

168.59 million cases

3.51 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.54 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

