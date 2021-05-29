May 29, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Town of Oakville Oakvillepic2

This is the Saturday, May 29, 2021 coronavirus update. For the second day in a row, Oakville has double the number of recoveries as they do new cases. Five outbreaks have closed in town the last 48 hours.

Halton Region confirms youth age 12 to 17 can book their vaccination appointments this coming Monday, May 31, 2021, and almost 65% of all Halton residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Health Canada said today they are extending the shelf life of some AstraZeneca doses that were set to expire this weekend. Ontario's active cases dropped by more than 1,000 cases every day this week. Provincial hospitalizations drop by nearly 100 cases today while ICU, ventilator patients and outbreaks are all also down today.

Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and P.E.I. all released reopening plans this week that will move much faster than Ontario's. Premier Ford, meanwhile, still hasn't decided what to do about schools before summer.

Japan extended their state of emergency today into late June, India's case and death count could be underreported, and cumulative global deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3.5 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program beginning Monday, May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

For the second day in a row, Oakville has double the number of recoveries as they do new cases

Almost 65% of all Halton residents have received at least one dose

Booking for youth age 12-17 is confirmed to open in Halton May 31, 2021 in a new program to prioritize giving them both doses of vaccine before the new school year begins in September 2021

The current waiting period for a first vaccine appointment in Halton remains 3-4 weeks from the day you book

Five outbreaks in Oakville have closed in the last 48 hours

Summary of local vaccinations

316,600+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (64% of pop.)

316,049 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,014

Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically, those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region. Oakville News is awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 28, 2021.

60 active cases - minus 7

26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,524 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

65 deaths - no change

5,399 recoveries - plus 14

5,464 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases

1,752 variant cases - plus 5

4 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

310 active cases - minus 24

47 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

17,503 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 41

224 deaths - no change

16,969 recoveries - plus 65

17,193 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.1% of cases

5,672 variant cases - plus 25

22 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× (1/4) #RollUpYourSleevesHalton! Starting Monday, May 31, youth 12-17 years of age who live or attend school in #HaltonON will be able to book their #COVID19 vaccine appointment online. pic.twitter.com/P6O5dFkRG9 — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) May 28, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

8.17 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (55.52% of pop.)

At least 659,000 people are fully vaccinated

8.84 million vaccine doses administered - plus 148,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 29, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

14,423 active cases - minus 1,015

934 people hospitalized - minus 89

529,510 confirmed cases - plus 1,057

506,361 recovered cases - plus 2,057

8,726 deaths - plus 15

515,087 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.2%

33,559 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.6%

626 people in ICU - minus 19

438 people on ventilators - minus 20

61 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 6

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

124,172 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 986

945 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 31

2,794 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 178

33,487 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 112

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

21.15 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (55.67% of pop.)

At least 1.94 million people are fully vaccinated

23.09 million vaccine doses administered - plus 387,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

38,786 active cases - minus 1,243

2,685 active hospitalizations - minus 87

1.38 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.32 million recoveries

25,431 deaths - plus 39

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000

US COVID-19 Update

33.06 million cumulative cases

590,959 deaths - plus 747

62.4% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

169.12 million cases

3.52 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.54 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

