May 29, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, May 29, 2021 coronavirus update. For the second day in a row, Oakville has double the number of recoveries as they do new cases. Five outbreaks have closed in town the last 48 hours.
Halton Region confirms youth age 12 to 17 can book their vaccination appointments this coming Monday, May 31, 2021, and almost 65% of all Halton residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Health Canada said today they are extending the shelf life of some AstraZeneca doses that were set to expire this weekend. Ontario's active cases dropped by more than 1,000 cases every day this week. Provincial hospitalizations drop by nearly 100 cases today while ICU, ventilator patients and outbreaks are all also down today.
Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and P.E.I. all released reopening plans this week that will move much faster than Ontario's. Premier Ford, meanwhile, still hasn't decided what to do about schools before summer.
Japan extended their state of emergency today into late June, India's case and death count could be underreported, and cumulative global deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3.5 million people.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.
Youth age 12 to 17 can book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program beginning Monday, May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.
**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- For the second day in a row, Oakville has double the number of recoveries as they do new cases
- Almost 65% of all Halton residents have received at least one dose
- Booking for youth age 12-17 is confirmed to open in Halton May 31, 2021 in a new program to prioritize giving them both doses of vaccine before the new school year begins in September 2021
- The current waiting period for a first vaccine appointment in Halton remains 3-4 weeks from the day you book
- Five outbreaks in Oakville have closed in the last 48 hours
Summary of local vaccinations
- 316,600+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (64% of pop.)
- 316,049 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,014
Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically, those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.
It is possible the total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region. Oakville News is awaiting comment.
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 28, 2021.
- 60 active cases - minus 7
- 26 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,524 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7
- 65 deaths - no change
- 5,399 recoveries - plus 14
- 5,464 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases
- 1,752 variant cases - plus 5
- 4 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 310 active cases - minus 24
- 47 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 17,503 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 41
- 224 deaths - no change
- 16,969 recoveries - plus 65
- 17,193 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.1% of cases
- 5,672 variant cases - plus 25
- 22 outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Health Canada is extending the shelf life of some AstraZeneca doses that were set to expire this weekend
- Active cases dropped by more than 1,000 cases every day this week
- Provincial hospitalizations drop by nearly 100 cases today
- ICU, ventilator patients and outbreaks are all also down today
- Ontario release a schedule to speed up eligibility for second COVID-19 vaccine doses
- When asked yesterday, Premier Doug Ford still hasn't decided whether to reopen schools in Ontario this year with only a few weeks to go; Dr. David Williams says "it's up to the cabinet to decide"
- Cumulative tests done in Ontario since the start of the pandemic reaches 15 million
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 8.17 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (55.52% of pop.)
- At least 659,000 people are fully vaccinated
- 8.84 million vaccine doses administered - plus 148,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 29, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 14,423 active cases - minus 1,015
- 934 people hospitalized - minus 89
- 529,510 confirmed cases - plus 1,057
- 506,361 recovered cases - plus 2,057
- 8,726 deaths - plus 15
- 515,087 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.2%
- 33,559 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.6%
- 626 people in ICU - minus 19
- 438 people on ventilators - minus 20
- 61 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 6
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 124,172 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 986
- 945 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 31
- 2,794 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 178
- 33,487 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 112
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada's active cases have dropped 20% in the last week, now below 40,000
- Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and P.E.I. all release reopening plans that will move faster than Ontario's (see a province-by-province breakdown here)
- Japan extends their state of emergency three more weeks, jeopardizing plans for the Olympics
- An investigation finds India's total cases and deaths are being dramatically underreported
- Global, cumulative deaths today from COVID-19 surpassed 3.5 million people yesterday
Summary of national vaccinations
- 21.15 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (55.67% of pop.)
- At least 1.94 million people are fully vaccinated
- 23.09 million vaccine doses administered - plus 387,000
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 38,786 active cases - minus 1,243
- 2,685 active hospitalizations - minus 87
- 1.38 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.32 million recoveries
- 25,431 deaths - plus 39
- Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000
US COVID-19 Update
- 33.06 million cumulative cases
- 590,959 deaths - plus 747
- 62.4% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000
World COVID-19 Update
- 169.12 million cases
- 3.52 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.54 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
