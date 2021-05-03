The Monday, May 3, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville records a decrease in active cases in town but an increase of seven in Halton. There were 40 new cases for Oakville and 132 in Halton. Halton hospitals reported six fewer patients, but there are still 42 patients in OTMH.

The region administered 9,816 doses of vaccine, and now 40% of the region's population has received at least one dose. The region also released a new accelerated vaccination schedule, which will see those who can not work from home, 16-years-old and older, booking vaccinations as of May 10. Click here for Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Halton's weekly number of new cases per 100,000 is 149.7, down 9.2% from two weeks ago. The province is recording 171 new cases, down 12.5%.

Positivity for Variants/Mutation cases for the week ending April 27 is 77.9% in Halton and 73.5% in Ontario. The variants most prevalent in Halton are B117 and P1.

Five million Ontarians (33.95%) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after administering 5.378 million doses. The increased speed of vaccinations has ensured that the province has used over 93% of the available doses. Canada has vaccinated 12.79 million people. Canada's COVID-19 hotspot continues to be Alberta.

Ontario is processing 68.6% of COVID-19 tests within one day and 93.2% in two days. The positivity rate is 9.7%.

Update on vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton are now administering AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Halton's May COVID-19 Vaccination accelerated schedule primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.

Hot spot vaccination appointment bookings for 18 plus start Monday, May 3, Halton's only hot spot is in Milton - the postal code prefix is L9E.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 2, 2021.

224 active cases - minus 3

42 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

4,882 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 40

62 deaths - no change

4,596 recoveries - plus 43

4,658 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases

1,190 variant cases - plus 18

9 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

873 active cases - plus 7

102 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 6

203,369 people have received at least one vaccine dose (40% of pop.)

206,858 vaccine doses administered - plus 9,816 - Friday, Saturday, Sunday

15,463 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 132

213 deaths - no change

14,377 recoveries - plus 125

14,590 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.3% of cases

3,933 variant cases - plus 82

35 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

36,997 active cases - minus 203

1,925 people hospitalized - minus 36

5 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (33.95% of pop.)

5.378 million vaccine doses administered - plus 53,000

473,901 confirmed cases - plus 3,436

428,786 recovered cases - plus 3,623

8,118 deaths - plus 16 (1 LTC resident)

433,265 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.0%

33,179 tests conducted with a positive rate of 9.7%

889 people in ICU - minus 6

611 people on ventilators - minus 4

110 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

75,346 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,033

301 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 10

920 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 45

31,712 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 24

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Please note: British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut do not update their statistics on Sundays.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

85,368 active cases - minus 2,294

4101 patients in hospital - plus 51

12.79 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (33.67% of pop.)

13.93 million vaccine doses administered

1.24 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.13 million recoveries

24,270 deaths - plus 17

1,467 people in critical care

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.22 million cases

574,220 deaths

At least 247 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

152.53 million cases

3.19 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.045 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

