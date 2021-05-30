May 30, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, May 30, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded just one new active case, and Halton's active cases dropped by 31 to 279. The effective reproduction number of Halton is now 0.7, and Ontario's is at 0.82.

The health indicator in Halton still showing red is Virus Spread and Containment. Within this indicator concerning areas are a daily moving average of new cases of 39.9 and a 7-day average hospitalization rate of 0.7.

Confirmed weekly new cases in Halton of 54.8 per 100,000 people is down 30% from two weeks ago. Ontario is at 65.3, which is also down 29.9%.

Hospitalizations

185 fewer people required hospitalization in Ontario, bringing the total number of patients down to 749. This is the lowest it has been since March 18. Across the country, there was a steady drop in hospitalizations, and fewer patients were occupying ICU beds

Active Cases

Halton's active cases plunged by 10%. Ontario's active cases dropped by 1,048 to 13,371, the lowest since March 19. Canada also recorded fewer active cases, just over 37,000.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Halton's vaccination numbers are not updated on Saturdays or Sundays, even though the province requires these numbers. Halton Region announced that as of June 2, booking for second doses will be available for residents who are 80 plus this year. Ontario administered 144,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, which has resulted in 56.31% of Ontarians have received at least one dose or 64.15% of those eligible.

Over 2 million Canadians are fully inoculated, and 56.38% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose. 50.5% of the US population is vaccinated, but 40.7% are fully inoculated. This is the first week when more Canadians than Americans have received at least one dose.

Variants

Halton's rolling weekly positivity rate ending May 24 for variants is 91.2%, and Ontario's is 88.5%. If the vaccination hesitancy trend continues in the US, Canada may surpass the US in the number of citizens protected against more aggressive variants as two doses are required.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program beginning Monday, May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

Second dose appointments in Halton will come online as of June 2 for people who turn 80 this year or older.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations - no update for Saturday or Sundays'

316,600+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (64% of pop.)

316,049 vaccine doses administered - plus 5,014

Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically, those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

The total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is possible because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region. Oakville News is awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 29, 2021.

61 active cases - plus 1

18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 8

5,533 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

65 deaths - no change

5,407 recoveries - plus 8

5,472 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases

1,756 variant cases - plus 4

6 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

279 active cases - minus 31

37 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 10

17,527 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 24

224 deaths - no change

17,024 recoveries - plus 55

17,248 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.3% of cases

5,694 variant cases - plus 22

23 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

8.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (56.31% of pop.) and 64.15% of those eligible.

At least 687,000 people are fully vaccinated

8.98 million vaccine doses administered - plus 144,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 29, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

13,371 active cases - minus 1,048

749 people hospitalized - minus 185

530,543 confirmed cases - plus 1,033

508,428 recovered cases - plus 2,067

8,744 deaths - plus 18 (1LTC resident)

517,172 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%

26,565 tests conducted with a positive rate of 4.2%

614 people in ICU - minus 12

417 people on ventilators - minus 21

63 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

125,035 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 863

947 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2

2,814 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 20

33,499 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 20

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

21.43 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (56.38% of pop.)

At least 2 million people are fully vaccinated

23.43 million vaccine doses administered - plus 346,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 29, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

37,087 active cases - minus 1,500 plus

2,537 active hospitalizations - minus 254

1.38 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 2,140

1.32 million recoveries - plus 3,650

25,455 deaths - plus 29

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000

US COVID-19 Update

33.07 million cumulative cases

591,265 deaths

50% of the US population has at least one dose, and 40.7% are fully inoculated

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

169.59 million cases

3.53 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.54 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide- not updated since May 27.

