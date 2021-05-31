May 31, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, May 31, 2021 coronavirus update. Hospitalizations continue to decline in Oakville, Halton and Ontario. Oakville's active cases decrease by 20% in one day to 50. There was a death recorded in Oakville, the only one in Halton and the first in several days. Outbreaks in Oakville and Halton also declined.

Hospitalizations

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital reported four fewer patients. There are three fewer patients in Halton's hospitals. Hospitalizations increased by 3 in Ontario, but those requiring ventilators decreased by 35 to 382. Canada recorded a 10% drop in hospitalizations, now sitting at 2,316.

Active Cases

Oakville recorded its lowest number of new cases in well over a month of three, and Halton recorded 21. Halton is currently tracking 52.3 new COVID-19 cases per week per 100,000, down 29.1% from two weeks ago. Ontario is at 61.3 cases, down 31.3%. Canada's active case count decreased to 35,800 plus.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Halton administered 17,000 vaccinations since Friday, bring the total number of people vaccinated with one dose to 330,631 or 67% of residents 18 plus. Ontario has administered over ten million vaccinations to over nine million people, or 56.8% of the total population (64.7% of those who are eligible). 706,000 Ontarians are fully inoculated. Canada has vaccinated 21.6 million people with at least a single dose.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program beginning Monday, May 31, 2021. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021, ahead of the new school year.

Second dose appointments in Halton will come online as of June 2 for people who turn 80 this year or older.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

330,631+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (67% of eligible 18 plus pop.)

333,134 vaccine doses administered - plus (4,986 + 6,818 + 5,279) 17,083

Halton Region reports more residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; Oakville News has reached out to Halton Region about this fluctuation, specifically, those fully vaccinated, and is awaiting comment.

The total number of residents vaccinated being greater than the total doses given is possible because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another Region or outside the country. Oakville News is awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on May 30, 2021.

50 active cases - minus 11

14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

5,536 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

66 deaths - plus 1

5,420 recoveries - plus 13

5,486 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.8% of cases

1,760 variant cases - plus 4

5 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

248 active cases - minus 31

34 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

17,527 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 24

225 deaths - plus 1

17,075 recoveries - plus 51

17,299 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.3% of cases

5,713 variant cases - plus 19

22 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (56.84% of pop.) and 64.76% of those eligible.

At least 706,000 people are fully vaccinated

10.07 million vaccine doses administered - plus 97,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 31, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

12,567 active cases - minus 804

731 people hospitalized - minus 18

531,459 confirmed cases - plus 916

510,135 recovered cases - plus 1,707

8,757 deaths - plus 13

517,172 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.4%

18,226 tests conducted with a positive rate of 4.3%

617 people in ICU - plus 3

382 people on ventilators - minus 35

61 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

125,945 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 910

948 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1

2,822 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 8

33,447 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 52

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

21.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (56.38% of pop.)

At least 2 million people are fully vaccinated

23.68 million vaccine doses administered - plus 315,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

35,883 active cases - minus 1,100 plus

2,316 active hospitalizations - minus 236

1.38 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,841

1.32 million recoveries - plus 3,081

25,472 deaths - plus 25

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000

US COVID-19 Update - no update for Memorial Day

33.07 million cumulative cases

591,265 deaths

50% of the US population has at least one dose, and 40.7% are fully inoculated

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000

World COVID-19 Update

169.59 million cases

3.53 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.579 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide-

