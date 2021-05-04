× Expand Oakville Hospital Foundation

This is the Tuesday, May 4, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases are slightly up in Oakville but down in Halton as a whole. Five new outbreaks in Halton today, but hospitalizations both in town and the region are down.

Halton region has released a new, accelerated vaccination schedule. This timeline focuses on first vaccinating those who can not work from home, with all eligible workers age 16 and older being eligible by Monday, May 10. Click here for Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

More than 240 new hospitalizations are added in Ontario today, among the biggest single-day increases ever. ICU and ventilator patient numbers are still dangerously high, but they have started to come down (even if only at a fraction of their increases from the last month.)

Two milestones are met nationwide today: cumulative Canadian cases of COVID-19 now total 1.25 million and Canadians with at least one dose of vaccine surpasses 13 million. India becomes the second country to report more than 20 million cases, behind only the United States.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 3, 2021.

228 active cases - plus 4

39 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

4,928 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 46

62 deaths - no change

4,638 recoveries - plus 42

4,700 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases

1,223 variant cases - plus 33

10 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

857 active cases - minus 16

94 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 8

208,000+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (40% of pop.)

211,065 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,207

15,582 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 119

213 deaths - no change

14,512 recoveries - plus 135

14,725 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.5% of cases

4,037 variant cases - plus 104

40 outbreaks - plus 5

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

More than 240 new hospitalizations are added in Ontario today, among the biggest one-day increases ever

Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province by the end of the month

More than five million people in Ontario have received at least one vaccine dose

COVID-19 in patients in Ontario ICUs have doubled in the last four weeks, but have gone down slightly the last three days

Nearly 1 in 20 Torontonians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 4, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

36,440 active cases - minus 557

2,167 people hospitalized - plus 242

5.09 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (34.54% of pop.)

5.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 88,000

476,692 confirmed cases - plus 2,791

432,109 recovered cases - plus 3,323

8,143 deaths - plus 25

440,252 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.3%

33,740 tests conducted with a positive rate of 9.1%

886 people in ICU - minus 3

609 people on ventilators - minus 2

105 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

77,649 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,303

309 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 8

971 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 51

31,928 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 216

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Cumulative Canadian cases of COVID-19 now total 1.25 million

13 million Canadians have now received at least one vaccine dose, just above one-third of the entire country's population

With falling vaccination rates, the USA's chance at reaching herd immunity is at risk

India becomes the second country to reach 20 million cases (they've recorded more than 300,000 new, daily cases for the last 13 days in a row)

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

83,203 active cases - minus 1,165

13.05 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (34.35% of pop.)

14.21 million vaccine doses administered

1.25 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.14 million recoveries

24,352 deaths - plus 82

4,044 active hospitalizations - minus 57

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.22 million cases

574,220 deaths

At least 247 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

153.18 million cases

3.21 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.05 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Stay home, stay safe, and may the fourth be with you!