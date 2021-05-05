× Expand Pfizer

This is the Wednesday, May 5, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Oakville reports one new death, and for the third straight day, active cases are up in Oakville and down in Halton. Local hospitalizations have dropped 25% in the last two weeks.

Halton Region has released a new, accelerated vaccination schedule. This timeline focuses on first vaccinating those who can not work from home, with all eligible workers age 16 and older are eligible by Monday, May 10. Click here for Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Ontario's active cases improve significantly today, with a one-day drop of almost 1,500 cases. A milestone, cumulative 80,000 cases of the B.1.1.7 and 1,000 of the P.1 variants of concern have been reported in the province.

Health Canada approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those aged 12-15. Our chances at reaching herd immunity will be more difficult than anticipated, and several experts say the Canada-U.S. border will likely stay closed throughout the summer. Today, the United States reports that they have administered more than 250 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

NIAID via Foter.com

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 4, 2021.

236 active cases - plus 8

38 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

4,972 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 44

63 deaths - plus 1

4,673 recoveries - plus 35

4,736 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases

1,270 variant cases - plus 47

11 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

847 active cases - minus 10

89 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 5

211,900+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (41% of pop.)

214,886 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,821

15,705 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 123

214 deaths - plus 1

14,644 recoveries - plus 132

14,858 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.6% of cases

4,151 variant cases - plus 114

40 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Active cases in the province improve significantly, with a one-day drop today of almost 1,500 cases.

Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province by the end of the month.

More than five million people in Ontario have received at least one vaccine dose.

Hospitalizations dip today after reporting almost 250 new ones yesterday, among the biggest one-day increases ever.

COVID-19 in patients in Ontario ICUs have doubled in the last four weeks but have gone down slightly so far this week

Nearly 1 in 20 Torontonians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ontario's daily testing has been below 60,000/day (about half the capacity) every day for three weeks.

More than 80,000 cases of the B.1.1.7 and 1,000 of the P.1 variants have been confirmed in Ontario.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 5, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

34,976 active cases - minus 1,464

2,075 people hospitalized - minus 92

5.21 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (35.42% of pop.)

5.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 132,000

479,633 confirmed cases - plus 2,941

436,470 recovered cases - plus 4,361

8,187 deaths - plus 44

444,657 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.7%

45,767 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.6%

882 people in ICU - minus 4

620 people on ventilators - plus 11

108 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

80,511 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,862

317 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 8

1,001 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 30

32,143 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 215

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

80,382 active cases - minus 2,821

13.34 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (35.09% of pop.)

14.50 million vaccine doses administered

1.26 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.15 million recoveries

24,408 deaths - plus 56

4,315 active hospitalizations - plus 271

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.31 million cases

575,491 deaths

At least 250 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

153.95 million cases

3.22 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

