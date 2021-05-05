May 5, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Wednesday, May 5, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Oakville reports one new death, and for the third straight day, active cases are up in Oakville and down in Halton. Local hospitalizations have dropped 25% in the last two weeks.

Halton Region has released a new, accelerated vaccination schedule. This timeline focuses on first vaccinating those who can not work from home, with all eligible workers age 16 and older are eligible by Monday, May 10. Click here for Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule.   

Ontario's active cases improve significantly today, with a one-day drop of almost 1,500 cases. A milestone, cumulative 80,000 cases of the B.1.1.7 and 1,000 of the P.1 variants of concern have been reported in the province.

Health Canada approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those aged 12-15. Our chances at reaching herd immunity will be more difficult than anticipated, and several experts say the Canada-U.S. border will likely stay closed throughout the summer. Today, the United States reports that they have administered more than 250 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments:  Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 4, 2021.

  • 236 active cases - plus 8
  • 38 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital -  minus 1
  • 4,972 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 44
  • 63 deaths - plus 1
  • 4,673 recoveries - plus 35
  • 4,736 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases
  • 1,270 variant cases - plus 47
  • 11 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

  • 847 active cases - minus 10
  • 89 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 5
  • 211,900+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (41% of pop.) 
  • 214,886 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,821
  • 15,705 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 123
  • 214 deaths - plus 1
  • 14,644 recoveries - plus 132
  • 14,858 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.6% of cases
  • 4,151 variant cases - plus 114
  • 40 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 5, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

  • 34,976 active cases - minus 1,464
  • 2,075 people hospitalized - minus 92
  • 5.21 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (35.42% of pop.)
  • 5.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 132,000
  • 479,633 confirmed cases - plus 2,941
  • 436,470 recovered cases - plus 4,361
  • 8,187 deaths - plus 44
  • 444,657 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.7%
  • 45,767 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.6% 
  • 882 people in ICU - minus 4
  • 620 people on ventilators - plus 11
  • 108 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

  • 80,511 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,862
  • 317 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 8
  • 1,001 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 30
  • 32,143 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 215

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 80,382 active cases - minus 2,821
  • 13.34 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (35.09% of pop.)
  • 14.50 million vaccine doses administered
  • 1.26 million confirmed and suspected cases to date 
  • 1.15 million recoveries
  • 24,408 deaths - plus 56
  • 4,315 active hospitalizations - plus 271
  • Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

  • 32.31 million cases 
  • 575,491 deaths 
  • At least 250 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

  • 153.95 million cases 
  • 3.22 million people have died worldwide
  • At least 1.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Sources: 