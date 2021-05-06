Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
This is the Thursday, May 6, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Oakville reach 5,000 today across the entire pandemic to date. In a reversal of the last three days, active cases are down in Oakville today but up noticeably in Halton.
Halton Region has released a new, accelerated vaccination schedule. COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking will be open to everyone age 16 and over on or before Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule is available below.
Ontario is sharing lots of promising news: active cases in the province are improving significantly, down by over 2,000 cases in the last two days and hospitalizations drop by about 100 patients for the second day in a row. After several weeks of dangerously high increases, ICU and ventilator patient numbers are starting to come down (albeit by small numbers each day.)
Alberta now leads COVID-19 cases per capita across all of Canada and the USA, with the U.S. continuing to show strong signs of recovery. Our chances at reaching herd immunity will be more difficult than anticipated, and several experts say the Canada-U.S. border will likely stay closed throughout the summer.
Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Oakville reach 5,000 today
- Halton Region will open COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking to everyone 16+ on or before Wednesday, May 19
- In a reversal of the last three days, active cases are down in Oakville today but up noticeably in Halton
- Booking is open now to everyone age 40+ who cannot work from home
- Halton's vaccine efforts are ahead of the provincial average (42% in Halton vs. 36% Ontario-wide)
- Nine new outbreaks have opened in Halton so far this week; 60% of active ones are in workplaces
- 235 active cases - minus 1
- 39 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 5,002 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 30
- 63 deaths - no change
- 4,704 recoveries - plus 31
- 4,767 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases
- 1,306 variant cases - plus 36
- 11 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 870 active cases - plus 23
- 88 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 215,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (42% of pop.)
- 218,614 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,728
- 15,842 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 137
- 214 deaths - no change
- 14,758 recoveries - plus 114
- 14,972 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.4% of cases
- 4,269 variant cases - plus 118
- 41 outbreaks - plus 1
Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):
Halton Region
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active cases in the province are improving significantly, down by over 2,000 cases in the last two days
- Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province by the end of the month
- Hospitalizations drop by about 100 patients for the second day in a row
- After several weeks of dangerously high increases, ICU and ventilator patient numbers are starting to come down (albeit by small numbers each day)
- Nearly 1 in 20 Torontonians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic
- Ontario's daily testing has been below 60,000/day (about half the capacity) every day for three weeks
- "If Ontario is to avoid a fourth wave, we must continue to drive transmission down," said Dr. Barbara Yaffe for the province today
- 34,377 active cases - minus 599
- 1,964 people hospitalized - minus 109
- 5.35 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (36.35% of pop.)
- 5.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 140,000
- 483,057 confirmed cases - plus 3,424
- 440,467 recovered cases - plus 3,997
- 8,213 deaths - plus 26
- 448,680 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.8%
- 54,118 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.8%
- 877 people in ICU - minus 5
- 600 people on ventilators - minus 20
- 107 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 83,350 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,839
- 326 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 9
- 1,055 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 54
- 32,348 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 205
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases in Canada drop below 80,000
- Health Canada approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 12-15, effective immediately
- Alberta is now #1 in per capita COVID-19 cases in all of Canada AND the USA
- Several experts say the Canada-U.S. border likely won't re-open, even partially, until at least fall 2021
- Canada's chance at reaching herd immunity is at risk, but the chances for the USA are even worse
- The United States, as of yesterday, has administered more than 250 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine
- 79,340 active cases - minus 1,042
- 13.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (35.88% of pop.)
- 14.83 million vaccine doses administered
- 1.26 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.16 million recoveries
- 24,453 deaths - plus 45
- 4,213 active hospitalizations - minus 102
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 32.31 million cases
- 575,491 deaths
- At least 250 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 154.81 million cases
- 3.24 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
