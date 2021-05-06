× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 photograph

This is the Thursday, May 6, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Oakville reach 5,000 today across the entire pandemic to date. In a reversal of the last three days, active cases are down in Oakville today but up noticeably in Halton.

Halton Region has released a new, accelerated vaccination schedule. COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking will be open to everyone age 16 and over on or before Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule is available below.

Ontario is sharing lots of promising news: active cases in the province are improving significantly, down by over 2,000 cases in the last two days and hospitalizations drop by about 100 patients for the second day in a row. After several weeks of dangerously high increases, ICU and ventilator patient numbers are starting to come down (albeit by small numbers each day.)

Alberta now leads COVID-19 cases per capita across all of Canada and the USA, with the U.S. continuing to show strong signs of recovery. Our chances at reaching herd immunity will be more difficult than anticipated, and several experts say the Canada-U.S. border will likely stay closed throughout the summer.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 5, 2021.

235 active cases - minus 1

39 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,002 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 30

63 deaths - no change

4,704 recoveries - plus 31

4,767 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.3% of cases

1,306 variant cases - plus 36

11 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

870 active cases - plus 23

88 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

215,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (42% of pop.)

218,614 vaccine doses administered - plus 3,728

15,842 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 137

214 deaths - no change

14,758 recoveries - plus 114

14,972 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.4% of cases

4,269 variant cases - plus 118

41 outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 6, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

34,377 active cases - minus 599

1,964 people hospitalized - minus 109

5.35 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (36.35% of pop.)

5.74 million vaccine doses administered - plus 140,000

483,057 confirmed cases - plus 3,424

440,467 recovered cases - plus 3,997

8,213 deaths - plus 26

448,680 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 92.8%

54,118 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.8%

877 people in ICU - minus 5

600 people on ventilators - minus 20

107 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

83,350 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,839

326 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 9

1,055 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 54

32,348 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 205

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

79,340 active cases - minus 1,042

13.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (35.88% of pop.)

14.83 million vaccine doses administered

1.26 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.16 million recoveries

24,453 deaths - plus 45

4,213 active hospitalizations - minus 102

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.31 million cases

575,491 deaths

At least 250 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

154.81 million cases

3.24 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

