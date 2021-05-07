Ibrahim Boran
coronavirus testing
This is the Friday, May 7, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases and hospitalizations are up in Oakville today and Halton reports two deaths. Local vaccine appointments are now open to anyone age 30 and over who cannot work from home as new instructions are issued by Halton Regional Health for businesses responding to COVID-19 outbreaks.
COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking will be open to everyone in Halton age 16 and over on or before Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule is available below.
A record 144,000 vaccinations were done in Ontario yesterday as active cases drop 15% in the last week. Technical issues with laboratory data feeds, however, mean today's case count in the province has likely been underreported.
Alberta now leads COVID-19 cases per capita across all of Canada and the USA, jeopardizing lower cases in the other provinces (including Ontario.) Our chances at reaching herd immunity will be more difficult than anticipated, and several experts say the Canada-U.S. border will likely stay closed throughout the summer.
NIAID via Foter.com
Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Like every day (but yesterday) this week, active cases are up in Oakville but down across Halton's other municipalities
- Halton Region will open COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking to everyone 16+ on or before Wednesday, May 19
- Booking is open now to everyone age 30+ who cannot work from home
- Two deaths are reported in Halton today
- At least nine new outbreaks opened in Halton this week; 60% of active ones are in workplaces
- New instructions are issued by Halton Regional Health for businesses responding to COVID-19 outbreaks
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 6, 2021.
- 240 active cases - plus 5
- 41 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 5,040 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 38
- 63 deaths - no change
- 4,737 recoveries - plus 33
- 4,800 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases
- 1,319 variant cases - plus 13
- 11 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 856 active cases - minus 14
- 92 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
- 219,750+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (43% of pop.)
- 222,676 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,062
- 15,973 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 131
- 216 deaths - plus 2
- 14,901 recoveries - plus 143
- 15,117 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.6% of cases
- 4,376 variant cases - plus 107
- 39 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):
Halton Region
**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province by the end of the month
- Technical issues with laboratory data feeds mean today's case count in Ontario is likely underreported
- Active cases in Ontario are down by 15% in the last seven days
- Rapid testing for businesses is expanding in the province
- After several weeks of dangerously high increases, ICU numbers are starting to come down - but ventilator patients are still going up
- "If Ontario is to avoid a fourth wave, we must continue to drive transmission down," said Dr. Barbara Yaffe on behalf of the provincial government
- A record 144,000 vaccinations were done in the province yesterday
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 7, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 33,645 active cases - minus 732
- 1,924 people hospitalized - minus 40
- 5.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (37.31% of pop.)
- 5.88 million vaccine doses administered - plus 144,000
- 486,223 confirmed cases - plus 3,166
- 444,342 recovered cases - plus 3,875
- 8,236 deaths - plus 23
- 452,578 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.0%
- 51,338 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.1%
- 858 people in ICU - minus 19
- 611 people on ventilators - plus 11
- 103 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 86,846 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,496
- 367 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 41
- 1,069 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 14
- 32,121 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 227**
**this is because a series of 447 N501Y mutations were overreported and since deleted today
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases in Canada drop below 80,000, but today's total is almost neutral to yesterday
- Alberta is now #1 in per capita COVID-19 cases across all of Canada AND the USA
- Record case growth in Alberta is stifling declining cases from most other provinces, but Premier Jason Kenney declined federal aid yesterday
- Health Canada approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 12-15, effective immediately
- More than 15 million doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide
- Several experts say the Canada-U.S. border likely won't re-open, even partially, until at least fall 2021
- Canada's chance at reaching herd immunity is at risk, but the chances for the USA are even worse
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 6, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 79,261 active cases - minus 79
- 13.94 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (36.82% of pop.)
- 15.20 million vaccine doses administered
- 1.27 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.17 million recoveries
- 24,484 deaths - plus 31
- 4,079 active hospitalizations - minus 134
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 32.40 million cases
- 577,041 deaths - plus 1,550
- At least 255 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 155.65 million cases
- 3.25 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
Sources: