This is the Friday, May 7, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases and hospitalizations are up in Oakville today and Halton reports two deaths. Local vaccine appointments are now open to anyone age 30 and over who cannot work from home as new instructions are issued by Halton Regional Health for businesses responding to COVID-19 outbreaks.

COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking will be open to everyone in Halton age 16 and over on or before Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule is available below.

A record 144,000 vaccinations were done in Ontario yesterday as active cases drop 15% in the last week. Technical issues with laboratory data feeds, however, mean today's case count in the province has likely been underreported.

Alberta now leads COVID-19 cases per capita across all of Canada and the USA, jeopardizing lower cases in the other provinces (including Ontario.) Our chances at reaching herd immunity will be more difficult than anticipated, and several experts say the Canada-U.S. border will likely stay closed throughout the summer.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 6, 2021.

240 active cases - plus 5

41 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

5,040 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 38

63 deaths - no change

4,737 recoveries - plus 33

4,800 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases

1,319 variant cases - plus 13

11 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

856 active cases - minus 14

92 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

219,750+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (43% of pop.)

222,676 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,062

15,973 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 131

216 deaths - plus 2

14,901 recoveries - plus 143

15,117 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.6% of cases

4,376 variant cases - plus 107

39 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 7, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

33,645 active cases - minus 732

1,924 people hospitalized - minus 40

5.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (37.31% of pop.)

5.88 million vaccine doses administered - plus 144,000

486,223 confirmed cases - plus 3,166

444,342 recovered cases - plus 3,875

8,236 deaths - plus 23

452,578 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.0%

51,338 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.1%

858 people in ICU - minus 19

611 people on ventilators - plus 11

103 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

86,846 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3,496

367 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 41

1,069 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 14

32,121 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - minus 227**

**this is because a series of 447 N501Y mutations were overreported and since deleted today

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 6, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

79,261 active cases - minus 79

13.94 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (36.82% of pop.)

15.20 million vaccine doses administered

1.27 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.17 million recoveries

24,484 deaths - plus 31

4,079 active hospitalizations - minus 134

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.40 million cases

577,041 deaths - plus 1,550

At least 255 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

155.65 million cases

3.25 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

