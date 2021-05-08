Ontario Legislature Building, Queens Park
This is the Saturday, May 8, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Halton reach 16,000 today. Active cases are down slightly in Oakville while Halton reports three deaths in the last 36 hours.
Local vaccine appointments are now open to anyone age 30 and over who cannot work from home. COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking will be open to everyone in Halton age 16 and over on or before Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule is available below.
Six million doses of vaccine, as of today, have been administered across Ontario. Rapid testing for businesses is expanding province-wide and the Canadian Paediatric Society is calling on provincial government to immediately reopen outdoor recreation for kids.
Records for one-day vaccinations are set in both Ontario (140,000) and Canada (more than 400,00) yesterday. Alberta now leads COVID-19 cases per capita across all of Canada and the USA, jeopardizing lower cases in the other provinces and increases the likelihood of a fourth wave of the virus.
NIAID via Foter.com
Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.
Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.
Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Cumulative Halton Region cases of COVID-19, as of today, total 16,000 (while total recoveries surpassed 15,000 today)
- Active cases drop slightly in Oakville and considerably throughout Halton
- Halton Region will open COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking to everyone 16+ on or before Wednesday, May 19
- Booking is open now to everyone age 30+ who cannot work from home
- Three deaths have been reported in Halton in the last 36 hours
- New instructions are issued by Halton Regional Health for businesses responding to COVID-19 outbreaks
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 7, 2021.
- 237 active cases - minus 3
- 41 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,065 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 25
- 63 deaths - no change
- 4,765 recoveries - plus 28
- 4,828 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases
- 1,350 variant cases - plus 31
- 11 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 824 active cases - minus 32
- 87 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 5
- 219,750+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (43% of pop.)
- 222,676 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,062
- 16,068 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 95
- 217 deaths - plus 1
- 15,027 recoveries - plus 126
- 15,244 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.7% of cases
- 4,462 variant cases - plus 86
- 41 outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):
Halton Region
**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Six million doses of vaccine, as of today, have been administered in Ontario
- Ontario is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in the province by the end of the month
- Active cases and hospitalizations in Ontario are down by 15% in the last week
- Rapid testing for businesses is expanding in the province
- After several weeks of dangerously high increases, ICU and ventilator patient numbers are starting to come down
- "If Ontario is to avoid a fourth wave, we must continue to drive transmission down," said Dr. Barbara Yaffe on behalf of the provincial government
- The Canadian Paediatric Society calls on provincial government to immediately reopen outdoor recreation for kids and publicly share a plan to reopen schools
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 8, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 33,645 2,888 active cases - minus 757
- 1,832 people hospitalized - minus 92
- 5.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (38.24% of pop.)
- 6.02 million vaccine doses administered - plus 144,000
- 489,087 confirmed cases - plus 2,864
- 447,938 recovered cases - plus 3,596
- 8,261 deaths - plus 25
- 456,199 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.2%
- 47,817 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.8%
- 851 people in ICU - minus 7
- 588 people on ventilators - minus 23
- 103 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 89,614 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,768
- 395 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 28
- 1,212 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 143
- 32,314 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 193
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada reports a record 400,000+ vaccinations yesterday across the country
- Alberta is now #1 in per capita COVID-19 cases across all of Canada AND the USA
- Record case growth in Alberta is stifling declining cases from most other provinces, but Premier Jason Kenney declined federal aid yesterday
- A fourth wave of COVID-19 is likely if Canada reopens too fast (and the virus might be here to stay)
- More than 15 million doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide
- Several experts say the Canada-U.S. border likely won't re-open, even partially, until at least fall 2021
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 79,056 active cases - minus 205
- 14.35 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (37.78% of pop.)
- 15.59 million vaccine doses administered
- 1.28 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.17 million recoveries
- 24,532 deaths - plus 48
- 3,911 active hospitalizations - minus 168
- Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita
US COVID-19 Update
- 32.44 million cases
- 577,857 deaths - plus 841
- At least 257 million vaccine doses have been administered
World COVID-19 Update
- 156.49 million cases
- 3.26 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
