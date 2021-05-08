× Expand Ontario Legislature Building, Queens Park

This is the Saturday, May 8, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Halton reach 16,000 today. Active cases are down slightly in Oakville while Halton reports three deaths in the last 36 hours.

Local vaccine appointments are now open to anyone age 30 and over who cannot work from home. COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking will be open to everyone in Halton age 16 and over on or before Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Halton's newest COVID-19 vaccination schedule is available below.

Six million doses of vaccine, as of today, have been administered across Ontario. Rapid testing for businesses is expanding province-wide and the Canadian Paediatric Society is calling on provincial government to immediately reopen outdoor recreation for kids.

Records for one-day vaccinations are set in both Ontario (140,000) and Canada (more than 400,00) yesterday. Alberta now leads COVID-19 cases per capita across all of Canada and the USA, jeopardizing lower cases in the other provinces and increases the likelihood of a fourth wave of the virus.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, or over 60 years of age.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 7, 2021.

237 active cases - minus 3

41 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,065 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 25

63 deaths - no change

4,765 recoveries - plus 28

4,828 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases

1,350 variant cases - plus 31

11 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

824 active cases - minus 32

87 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 5

219,750+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (43% of pop.)

222,676 vaccine doses administered - plus 4,062

16,068 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 95

217 deaths - plus 1

15,027 recoveries - plus 126

15,244 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.7% of cases

4,462 variant cases - plus 86

41 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 8, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

33,645 2,888 active cases - minus 757

1,832 people hospitalized - minus 92

5.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (38.24% of pop.)

6.02 million vaccine doses administered - plus 144,000

489,087 confirmed cases - plus 2,864

447,938 recovered cases - plus 3,596

8,261 deaths - plus 25

456,199 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.2%

47,817 tests conducted with a positive rate of 6.8%

851 people in ICU - minus 7

588 people on ventilators - minus 23

103 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

89,614 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,768

395 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 28

1,212 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 143

32,314 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 193

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

79,056 active cases - minus 205

14.35 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (37.78% of pop.)

15.59 million vaccine doses administered

1.28 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.17 million recoveries

24,532 deaths - plus 48

3,911 active hospitalizations - minus 168

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.44 million cases

577,857 deaths - plus 841

At least 257 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

156.49 million cases

3.26 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Sources: