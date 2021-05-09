This is the Sunday, May 9, 2021, coronavirus update for Oakville. Active cases increased by ten in Oakville but decrease in Halton by 19 to 805. There was one new death in the region. Oakville recorded two new outbreaks. The rolling seven-day average of new cases per day is 119/day.

The region is recording an average of 2.1 new admissions per day. Hospitalizations number did not change locally, but provincially it dropped 10% to 1,640. Canada recorded a decline in hospitalizations.

The number of daily deaths in Ontario grew to 47, up significantly from the 25 that are typically recorded within 24 hours.

Halton records 178.8 new cases per week per 100,000, down 8.4% over the past two weeks, and Ontario records 151.1 down 12.8%. The rolling daily new case average for Ontario is 3,120.

Contract tracers in Ontario can reach people with new cases 73% within the first 24 hours, and Halton is reaching 89%. (The goal is 90%.)

For the week ending May 3, 2021 Halton recorded 74.8% of tests for variants are positive, and it is at 74.6% for Ontario.

Ontario has vaccinated 5.75 million people with one dose and over 14.6 million Canadians have now received at least one dose.

Update on Halton vaccine appointments: Residents who meet several eligibility criteria can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These include high-risk health conditions, being pregnant, being a Group 1 essential worker, and being open now to everyone age 30+ who cannot work from home.

On May 19, everyone ago 16+ on or before that date can book a vaccination appointment.

Dozens of pharmacies in Oakville and Halton also administer AstraZeneca vaccines for everyone age 40 and older. Book a pharmacy vaccination here.

Halton's accelerated COVID-19 vaccination schedule in May 2021 primarily targets individuals who can not work from home.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on May 8, 2021.

247 active cases - plus 10

41 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,106 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 41

63 deaths - no change

4,796 recoveries - plus 31

4,859 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.2% of cases

1,370 variant cases - plus 20

12 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

805 active cases - minus 19

87 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

219,750+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (43% of pop.) as of May 8

222,676 vaccine doses administered as of May 8

16,174 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 106

218 deaths - plus 1

15,151 recoveries - plus 125

15,369 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.7% of cases

4,543 variant cases - plus 81

41 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Here is Halton's new schedule for vaccine appointment booking eligibility (as of May 6, 2021):

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on May 9, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

32,404 active cases - minus 484

1,640 people hospitalized - minus 192

5.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (39.04% of pop.)

6.144 million vaccine doses administered - plus 120,000

492,303 confirmed cases - plus 3,216

451,591 recovered cases - plus 3,653

8,308 deaths - plus 47

459,899 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 93.4%

38,540 tests conducted with a positive rate of 7.1%

848 people in ICU - minus 3

580 people on ventilators - minus 8

102 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

91,624 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2,010

400 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 5

1,229 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 17

32,944 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 315

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut do not update information on Sundays.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of May 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

80,658 active cases - plus 1,603

14.60 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (38.47% of pop.)

15.85 million vaccine doses administered

1.28 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.18 million recoveries

24,558 deaths - plus 26

3,732 active hospitalizations - minus 188

Ranked 61st in global deaths per capita

US COVID-19 Update

32.48 million cases

578,520 deaths - less than 1,000

At least 260 million vaccine doses have been administered

World COVID-19 Update

157.28 million cases

3.27 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.17 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

