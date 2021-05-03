May COVID-19 vaccination schedule for Halton Residents

In response to the Province’s announcement to accelerate the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine program, Halton Region is moving forward with a vaccination schedule for May to vaccinate those most at risk in the Halton community.

"Halton Region is pleased that we are able to offer appointments to more residents, including essential workers, as vaccine supply is expected to increase," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr today.

"Our ability to expand to more eligible groups remains dependent on ongoing and predictable supplies from both the Provincial and Federal governments. We have the capacity in our Vaccination Clinics to vaccinate double what we are doing now if more supply was available."

Halton’s vaccination schedule aligns with the Province’s direction to prioritize vaccination based on age and risk. Halton makes essential workers a priority as there continue to be higher rates of infection among those who cannot work from home.

Age also continues to be a predictor for higher risk of severe illness and death. To protect the community and reduce the risk for everyone, our plan will roll out appointment bookings to Halton residents in a priority sequence as follows:

× Eligible Halton Residents Eligible to book appointments starting

(dependent on supply) 50+ who cannot work from home Monday, May 3 (as previously announced) 40+ who cannot work from home Wednesday, May 5 30+ who cannot work from home Friday, May 7 16+ who cannot work from home

(attending school in-person does not qualify) Monday, May 10 Age groups (starting with 50+) Starting Wednesday, May 12

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including who is currently eligible and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.