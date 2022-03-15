Mayor Burton ends Oakville's COVID-19 emergency declaration

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 8 Oakville Town Hall

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton has ended Oakville's Declaration of Emergency in relation to COVID-19, signalling one of the strongest signs yet the pandemic, at least locally, has subsided.

The Town's Declaration of Emergency in response to COVID-19 originally went into effect on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

It was repealed by Mayor Burton last week on Friday, March 11, 2022, meaning the emergency in Oakville (on paper) lasted just under two years, at exactly 717 days.

"Today [March 11] I lifted Oakville's Declaration of Emergency," Burton said last week. "Given that our COVID indicators continue to improve and that we have safely entered the next stages of the Province's reopening plan, a state of emergency for the town is no longer necessary."

Burton's original emergency declaration for the Town of Oakville said: “The outbreak of a communicable disease namely COVID-19 coronavirus constitutes a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm to persons."

The Mayor is asking all residents to "please continue to follow direction from Halton Region Public Health and visit halton.ca/COVID19 to get the latest information about symptoms, risk, when to contact 311 or seek medical attention."

× Today I lifted @townofoakville's Declaration of Emergency that I issued March 24, 2020

Given that our COVID indicators continue to improve & that we have safely entered the next stages of the Province's reopening plan, a state of emergency for the town is no longer necessary 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vweWx9xNag — Rob Burton (@MayorRobBurton) March 12, 2022

The Region of Halton’s Declaration of Emergency was also lifted last Friday.

More information about the repealed declaration is available here from Mayor Burton's regular newsletter.