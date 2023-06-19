Medcan: Helping Oakville residents live well, for life.

× Expand Medcan

Established 35 years ago by a family physician seeking to provide individuals and families with proactive care in downtown Toronto, Medcan has become a leader in integrated health and wellness services, with over 100 physicians and 650 staff.

In 2021, Medcan expanded to a new, state-of-the-art location in Oakville and recently announced that it is opening a third location in Muskoka this summer with more locations planned, including Collingwood later this year. This will allow Medcan to provide timely and convenient care to more clients and communities across Ontario.

Medcan offers a multidisciplinary team of health professionals that deliver innovative care along with several health and wellness programs and services, including the Annual Health Assessment – a comprehensive, evidence-based, physician-led health evaluation encompassing up to 15 screening tests, where individuals receive same-day insights and personalized recommendations.

In addition, they now offer mammography and bone density testing onsite to better serve the health needs of the community.

“We provide preventative and primary health care for individuals, families and employers through a convenient, comfortable and connected experience with an exceptional team of clinical experts who become your lifelong partner in your health and wellness journey,” says Shaun Francis, Chair and CEO.

Their Oakville location offers an upscale fitness facility overlooking Lake Ontario that includes a large exercise studio. There, individuals can experience a personalized level of fitness coaching with highly qualified trainers.

Refine, Medcan’s full-service skin care clinic, provides a wide range of medical, aesthetic, and cosmetic services – including rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments, along with a selection of some of the finest skin care products available for purchase.

For those seeking timely and convenient care to address their health needs, Medcan offers different membership options including family medicine and urgent care – with same day or next day appointment availability, in person, virtually, or by phone.

For employers looking to prioritize the health and wellness of their employees, they also provide a suite of personalized health solutions.

To learn more about Medcan, please click here.