Dr. Kieran Moore urges all to "get your COVID-19 booster shot"

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has written an open letter to all adult citizens of the province, urging them to get "your COVID-19 fall booster dose as soon as possible."

The letter was issued yesterday, Nov. 8, 2022, as part of the province's vaccination campaign to minimize both the impact of COVID-19 in communities over the upcoming flu season and to prevent as many infections and illnesses as possible.

If you live in Halton Region, you can book your appointment to receive any numbered dose of COVID-19 vaccine by clicking this link here.

The entirety of Dr. Moore's open letter is printed below:

I am writing to you as your Chief Medical Officer of Health to strongly recommend that you get your COVID-19 fall booster dose as soon as possible, if you have not already. Please note that if you have had COVID-19 recently, you should wait six months (or a minimum of three months) after symptom onset or a positive COVID-19 test before getting a booster dose.

The bivalent booster currently available in Ontario better protects against the circulating COVID-19 variants and can help restore protection that may have decreased since your last dose. This will help ensure you have the best protection as the cold weather sets in and you spend more time indoors.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-vaccines.

You can book your booster dose through:

the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007), for appointments that are three months or more since your last dose

the COVID-19 vaccination portal at https://www.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/, for appointments that are six months or more since your last dose

public health units using their own booking system https://www.phdapps.health.gov.on.ca/phulocator/

participating primary care providers

participating pharmacies at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations

Indigenous-led vaccination clinics

the GO-VAXX bus and mobile or pop-up clinics (for ages five and older)

hospital clinics (for ages five and older, visit your local hospital or public health unit for booking details, if available in your region)

I also strongly recommend you get a flu shot as soon as possible. This will provide additional protection this respiratory illness season. Flu shots are now available, free of charge, for all Ontarians. Contact your local pharmacy or primary care provider to get your shot. COVID-19 vaccine doses and flu shots can be received at the same time, where available. Learn more at https://www.ontario.ca/page/flu-facts.

For information on testing and treatment, you can visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-testing-and-treatment. Together we can work toward protecting you and your loved ones this fall.

Thank you,

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health