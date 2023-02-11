Melissa Farrell named new Halton Healthcare president & CEO

× Expand Halton Healthcare

The Halton Healthcare Board of Directors announced today, Feb. 10, 2023, they have selected of Melissa Farrell as the organization's new President & CEO. She will assume the role effective June 5, 2023.

Ms. Farrell succeeds Denise Hardenne, who will be retiring next month after nine years as President and CEO, and "a full 23 years of outstanding leadership at Halton Healthcare."

"Following an extensive national search, the Board was unanimous in the selection of Melissa Farrell as the best leader to take on this exciting and challenging role," says Richard Nunn, Chair of Halton Healthcare's Board of Directors.

Melissa Farrell is currently the President of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton where she "leads an innovative multi-site academic teaching hospital, affiliated with McMaster University."

Prior to joining St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Farrell's career largely focused in the public sector including her role as Assistant Deputy Minister, Acute and Emergency Health Services for the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

"I am thrilled about this wonderful opportunity and look forward to leading this outstanding organization that is known for providing exceptional care and for its dedicated and talented team of professionals," says Farrell. "I am excited to get to know the organization better and the growing communities that Halton Healthcare serves."

"Healthcare is constantly changing," she continues, "I look forward to building on the strong foundation that is well established at Halton Healthcare and to helping evolve and support the current and future needs of our communities and our teams."

Farrell is currently a Board Member of the Ontario Hospital Association, and serves as Chair of both Mental Health Partners, the Ontario Health West Mental Health Table and the Greater Hamilton Health Network.

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Master’s Degree in Planning from Queen’s University and has continued educational development in leadership programs at HarvardBusiness School, Ivey Business School and The Rotman School of Management.

"Melissa's depth of knowledge in hospital operations, coupled with her expertise in the provincial healthcare system, her strong values-based leadership skills and her strong focus on relationships, makes her well-suited to lead our organization," continues Nunn.

"Her collaborative approach and reputation as a dynamic leader in the health system will benefit both Halton Healthcare and the people we serve."

Farrell replaces Denise Hardenne who has had an exemplary career in healthcare of more than 36 years, including her time as a President & CEO. Ms. Hardenne will retire on March 24, 2023.

Hilary Rodrigues, Senior Vice President Corporate Services, Diagnostics and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Interim President and CEO until Melissa begins on June 5, 2023.

"During her tenure as President and CEO, Denise oversaw Halton Healthcare’s transformation into the high performing healthcare organization it is today," concludes Samantha Horn, Vice Chair, Halton Healthcare Board of Directors. "Perhaps most notably, she successfully delivered three major hospital infrastructure projects that have translated to better healthcare services for the residents of Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills."

"We appreciate her dedicated leadership and wish her all the best in her retirement. We want to thank Denise for her invaluable contributions to Halton Healthcare and we extend our appreciation to Hilary for his support during this transition period."

Halton Healthcare's organization is comprised of three community hospitals: Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

More information is available on their website here.