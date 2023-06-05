Melissa Farrell, president & CEO, Halton Healthcare

× Expand Halton Healthcare

With a new commute, three hospitals and a handful of community sites to explore, along with getting to know more than 5,100 employees and close to 1,200 professional staff, this morning was action-packed for Melissa Farrell. Today she officially joined the Halton Healthcare team as president & CEO.

“Halton Healthcare is known for its exceptional care and its dedicated and talented healthcare teams. I am excited to get to know the outstanding people that make up this team and to lead the organization while supporting the growing communities we serve,” commented Farrell.

“On behalf of everyone at Halton Healthcare, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Melissa Farrell on her first day as our President & CEO. We are fortunate to have such a seasoned and progressive leader guiding the Halton Healthcare team,” says Richard Nunn, chair, board of directors, Halton Healthcare. “With her dynamic and collaborative approach, Melissa will help advance our organization and take us to the next level.”

Before joining Halton Healthcare she was the president of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton where she led an innovative multi-site academic teaching hospital affiliated with McMaster University. Prior to that, Melissa had a distinguished career fo the public sector.

“This is a critical time for healthcare,” continued Farrell, “I look forward to building on Halton Healthcare’s strong foundation to evolve, embrace and lead change so we can continue to support the current and future needs of our communities and our teams.”

Melissa is currently a board member of the Ontario Hospital Association. She earned a B.A. with honours and Master’s Degree in Planning from Queen’s Universitym and then continued her educational development in leadership programs at Harvard Business School, Ivey Business School and The Rotman School of Management.

“I know it’s important to look beyond the walls of our hospitals to build comprehensive, integrated care that gives people the support they need from all parts of the health system,” Farrell declares.

“I see an incredible opportunity in Halton Healthcare’s participation and outreach to our many partners - our collaborative efforts with them is vital to the future,” she concluded.

“Together, with our healthcare teams, foundations, volunteer organizations and community partners, we will set a course for Halton Healthcare and successfully navigate any challenges to capitalize on them as opportunities.”

The Halton Healthcare board of directors would also like to take this opportunity to thank Hilary Rodrigues, senior V.P., corporate services, performance and CFO, for leading the organization as interim president & CEO since March. Under Hilary’s leadership this past May, Halton Healthcare was awarded Accreditation with Exemplary Standing, the highest level possible, by Accreditation Canada.