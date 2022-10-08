Michele Leroux named new Halton Healthcare Chief Human Resources Officer

Halton Healthcare

Halton Healthcare is "pleased to announce the recent appointment" of Michele Leroux as their new Chief Human Resources Officer.

Leroux comes to Halton Healthcare from Hamilton Health Sciences where she was the Vice President, Human Resources.

She has held numerous HR leadership roles with nearly two decades of public sector experience, including 13 years at McMaster University prior to joining Hamilton Health Sciences in 2016. In addition, Leroux brings private sector experience from prior roles, including at Ford Motor Company.

"Michele has an impressive track record of leading change, enabling technology and driving continuous improvement," says Denise Hardenne, President & CEO.

"She is passionate about leading HR innovation, enabling staff engagement and fostering partnerships with Human Resources and organizationally."

Hardenne continues, "She will provide invaluable insight and strong leadership to help us realize our strategic priority of engaging our people, and empowering team safety wellbeing and belonging. We’re delighted to welcome her to Halton Healthcare."

"Halton Healthcare has so much to offer," notes Leroux. "The organization is known for its thriving culture of excellence – one that puts people first and offers a supportive workplace. We need to continue to build on this."

"I look forward to engaging with our staff, physicians, volunteers and communities to further nurture a culture that fosters inclusion and supports our peoples’ growth and well-being. These are challenging times for the healthcare sector. We need to be strategic and continuously recognize the contributions of our people."

Michele replaces Sharon Norris, who retired in September after nine years at Halton Healthcare. For more information on Michele, please see the Introductory Q&A here and on our website at www.HaltonHealthcare.com.