More Halton residents to be eligible for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Following Provincial direction, starting Saturday, November 6, a large number of Halton residents will be eligible to receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at least six months after their second dose.

Those eligible for a third dose will include Halton residents 70 years of age and older (born in 1951 or earlier), healthcare workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings, individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine, and First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

Eligible individuals can book appointments at a Halton Region Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic through Halton’s online booking system, starting Saturday, November 6, 2021.

"We have had great success with our vaccine program so far and 85 per cent of our residents are fully vaccinated," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "Thank you to everyone who has rolled up their sleeves or helped someone get to their appointment."

"Our clinics, online booking system and friendly 311 staff are ready to support those now eligible to receive a third dose. There are many options to receive your third dose including over 100 pharmacies and primary care clinics across the region."

Eligibility in Ontario aligns with evidence and recommendations provided by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI). Achieving high first and second dose coverage remains the focus and main priority of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Evidence continues to show that a complete two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series provides strong protection against COVID-19 infection, including the Delta variant, in the general population.

Appointments will be required for all first, second and third doses and walk-ins will no longer be offered at Halton Region COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics after Friday, November 5. Appointments are available five days a week at all four Halton community clinics across the region:

Eligible residents can also receive their third dose at over 100 pharmacies or primary care providers. First and second doses are still available at Provincial GO-VAXX bus stops (walk-in), over 100 participating pharmacies and many primary care providers.

Important information & instructions

Starting Saturday, November 6, eligible residents can book an appointment through Halton’s re-launched online booking system. This includes:

All first and second doses for those born in 2009 or earlier; and

All third doses for those now eligible and those already eligible for a third dose.

Effective Saturday, November 6, Halton Region COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics will be appointment-based only for all 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses and can only be booked through Halton Region’s online booking system (no walk-ins). Same day appointments may be available.

Walk-ins for first and second doses, and those previously eligible for third doses, will only be available until Friday, November 5.

Third doses for newly eligible individuals will not be available until Saturday November 6 at Halton Region Public Health clinics.

Appointments are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be guided back to Halton’s system. Please do not contact clinics directly.

Residents who require assistance can call 311 to book their appointment. Please only call 311 if you require immediate booking support or do not have internet access. As we expect an increase in volume, please be patient while Halton makes sure those who require support have access to this service.

Residents requiring additional assistance, language supports or other accommodations at a community clinic can contact 311 prior to their appointment to arrange for supports.

Transportation services to and from appointments are available, free of charge, for those who require it.

Parking is free at all clinic locations.

To prepare for your appointment, please remember to:

bring your health card;

arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment (not earlier);

wear a mask;

complete a wellness check before entering a clinic, using Halton’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Screening Tool;

attend appointments alone if possible. You may bring one support person if required (for example, a caregiver or interpreter); and

visit Halton’s Preparing for your vaccination webpage for additional information.

All appointments are contingent on vaccine supply.

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including eligibility for third doses, how to book an appointment, to get answers to frequently asked questions or find accurate information on vaccine safety, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.