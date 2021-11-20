My Mother's Boyfriend - Madison's journey from abuse to happiness

By the age of thirteen, I had seen and suffered more than anyone I knew. My abuse came at the hand of my mother’s boyfriend – I won’t disclose the details but know that no one should go through what I have.

One of my teachers became concerned when my grades, which were always fairly good, began to decline. She took me aside and, after a lot of denial and tears, I told her some of what I was facing at home. My teacher contacted the Children’s Aid Society, and things moved rather quickly from there. I was moved out of my mother’s house and into a foster home. It was during this time that I was referred to Radius Child and Youth Services.

My assessment was emotionally draining but, in many ways, cleansing. I began weekly treatment with my therapist at Radius and, over the next year, learned how to deal with the guilt and shame that I had locked inside. It took some time to understand that the abuse I had suffered was not my fault and to start trusting adults again. I began short, supervised visits with my mother after a few months of treatment, and today we share a relationship that so lacked in my younger years.

I am now enrolled in the Masters of Social Work program at a great university and hope to one day work with children who have suffered abuse. I have a great life, a wonderful boyfriend, and enjoy a relationship with my mother that I did not think was possible. Once in a while, the nightmares come back, but I feel that Radius Child and Youth Services has given me the tools to work through them. I have grown as a person and no longer see myself as a victim but as a survivor. I am in control of my life and am happy with how I am living it. Each and every day, I am thankful to the clinicians at Radius for their caring, support and treatment.

You can help Radius Child and Youth Services by donating to the United Way.