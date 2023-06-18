Patio season's impact on your health

× Expand Anil Sharma on unSplash lime mocktail

Summer season is known to many of us as patio season (or dock or beach season, depending on where you live). For those of us who love to be social in the summer, this can often be accompanied by more alcoholic drinks than we realize. The combination of sun and rosé can not only be expensive but can also lead to weight gain, dehydration, and ultimately other chronic conditions that go alongside regular alcohol consumption.

To help us make informed decisions about our alcohol intake, Health Canada recently released evidence-based advice developed over two and a half years of reviewing the latest research. While the report emphasizes that no amount of alcohol is safe, two drinks or less per week is considered to be a low risk to your health. More than that starts to increase various health risks, including those for cancer and heart disease.

When you find yourself on a patio this summer, here are some options to consider:

Drink water or sparkling water between each alcoholic beverage, or switch your white wine to a spritzer to cut your consumption in half. Also, add water before bed to rehydrate.

Make a mocktail. This can be anything from adding berries, cucumber, or other tasty additions to your water to a mocktail recipe such as the one below.

Focus on enjoying the conversation and joining other activities during the get-together rather than on the alcohol.

Participate in summer-social events that don’t include alcohol, such as walking or hiking in nature, social team sports, or coffee chats.

Which one of these ideas resonates with you the most? Considering the new information and guidelines on alcohol, will you change your consumption? These are great questions to take some time to think through and talk about with family and friends.

My Favourite Lime Summer Mocktail

½ cup sparkling water

½ cup coconut water

2 Tbsp lime juice (juice from 1 lime)

1/16 tsp sea salt

5 ice cubes

Combine all ingredients in a glass. Stir, add additional lime slices if desired, and enjoy!