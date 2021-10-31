New dementia care centre opens in Oakville - Patty's Place

Acclaim Health, a local charity, transforms dementia care in Halton with a new, state-of-the-art dementia care centre, Patty’s Place. The 15,000 sq. ft. centre includes two Adult Day Programs, an immersive technology room (the first of its kind designed specifically for people with dementia), lots of natural light and outdoor spaces. It will also house eight short-stay overnight respite beds (currently unavailable anywhere in Halton).

The centre opened on Monday and provides people living with dementia the opportunity to socialize, try new things and feel valued; their families will have time to recharge and access the resources and support they need to continue caregiving.

“Patty’s Place is a win-win-win,” said Angela Brewer, Acclaim Health CEO. “It improves the quality of life for the person living with dementia. It provides support and respite for the family caregiver so that they can keep going. And, as a bonus, it’s better for the health care system as it prevents premature admission to hospital or long term care.”

The centre is named in honour of a local physician, Dr. Patty Plaxton. Patty is living with early-onset dementia – a diagnosis that she refuses to let define her. Inspired by her resilience, her friends and family started a grassroots campaign to name the centre after Patty to celebrate her commitment to caring for this community.

“Patty was diagnosed with early-onset dementia five years ago,” said John Sheedy, Patty’s husband. “There is no cure. You have to learn to live with it. And that’s where Acclaim Health comes in. They help you figure out how to keep on living. Patty’s Place will ensure that more families can get the support they need to live well.”

Patty’s Place was created through an extraordinary community fundraising effort that raised almost $9 million. Located at 2250 Speers Road in Oakville, Ontario, Patty’s Place will serve thousands of families from across the Halton Region. For more information, visit the Acclaim Health website at www.acclaimhealth.ca.