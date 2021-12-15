New health measures to combat the Omicron COVID-19 variant

× Expand Mat Napo on Unsplash

Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario government announced today several steps to fight the spread of the highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant. According to the Provincial Science Advisory Table, every person who contracts the Omicron variant will infect 4.55 more people, in contrast to the Delta variant at .98.

Three specific steps are being taken by the provincial government to minimize the impact of the Omicron variant of concern:

An expansion of vaccine booster dose availability

New capacity limits on large venues

More rapid testing and kits at accessible locations

These steps are to safeguard hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs).

Booster program expansion

Starting this coming Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, individuals aged 18 and over will be eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment through Ontario’s booking portal by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings.

Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.

Pharmacies and other channels may provide boosters for 18 and over at the three-month interval starting Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, for walk-ins.

Effective immediately, individuals aged 50 and over and all those eligible who have already booked their appointment at an interval of six months (168 days) can re-book for an earlier date at a three-month interval. They can change their appointment through Ontario’s booking portal starting on Monday.

50 per cent capacity limit for venues that exceed 1,000

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12:01 a.m, a 50% capacity limit will go into effect for the following indoor areas of venues with a usual capacity of 1,000 people or more:

sports and recreational fitness facilities

entertainment facilities such as concert venues, theatres and cinemas

racing venues

meeting and event spaces

studio audiences in commercial film and television production

museums

galleries

aquariums

zoos

science centres

landmarks

historic sites

botanical gardens and similar attractions

casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

fair, rural exhibitions, and festivals

This measure reduces opportunities for close contact in high-risk indoor settings with large crowds and when face coverings/masks are not always worn.

Rapid testing expansion

Two million rapid tests will be provided free of charge at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings such as:

malls

retail settings

holiday markets

public libraries

transit hubs

Pop-up teams will be deployed at nearly 50 locations across the province, including some co-located with GO-VAXX mobile vaccine buses.

Most sites will distribute free take-home rapid antigen test kits, subject to supply, and some will offer asymptomatic rapid antigen screening on-site.

Take-home rapid tests will be available at select LCBO stores, starting with the busiest stores this week and adding more stores in the coming days.

To find a pop-up rapid antigen screening site go to Ontario.ca/holidaytesting. The province will update locations and operating hours weekly. Appointments will not be required.

Current hospital status

Approximately 600 ICU beds are available, with nearly 500 additional ICU beds available for surge capacity if required.

As of today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, there were:

153 COVID-19 related critical illness patients in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related critical illness patients in ICU is 154.

The province has asked public health units, hospitals, pharmacists, primary care providers and other health care providers to ramp up additional vaccinations sites to reach previous peak vaccination capacity. They are to prioritize the administration of first, second and booster doses.

Vaccination status

In Ontario, on Dec. 14, 127,000 vaccines were administered, with the goal of 200,000 to 300,000 doses per day by next week based on demand. The province also partners with additional health care providers and first responders to support Ontario’s vaccination efforts and administer more shots in arms.

Working with corporations

Ontario is engaging with large corporations who can implement workplace and community clinics to support the booster dose rollout for employees, their families and the local community. In partnership with Grey Bruce Health Unit, Bruce Power will be the first corporate-led vaccine clinic, starting the week of Dec. 20.

In addition, the successful mobile vaccine clinic strategy will be expanded to meet the evolving challenges of COVID-19 and its variants.

Stop the Spread Business Information Line will expand to allow businesses to request vaccine supply to administer on-site for employees. Companies will need to meet specific criteria to ensure proper storage and safe administration of the vaccines, including the availability of health and human resources. More information on the corporate and mobile clinics will be available in the coming days.

More information about today's announcements from provincial government are available at this link here.

Multiple writers from the Oakville News team contributed to this story.