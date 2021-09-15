New heart failure treatment highly effective

There are 650,000 Canadians living with some degree of heart failure. The mortality rate when someone is diagnosed with a heart condition is similar to most cancers.

In the medical field, there are two types of heart failure:

Reduced ejection fraction - the left ventricle of the heart is damaged in some way and is unable to pump enough blood out of the heart to keep the body working. A heart attack is often associated with this phenomenon. A number of medications are used for this and the medical community has done a fairly good job of helping these patients.

- the left ventricle of the heart is damaged in some way and is unable to pump enough blood out of the heart to keep the body working. A heart attack is often associated with this phenomenon. A number of medications are used for this and the medical community has done a fairly good job of helping these patients. Preserved ejection fraction - the heart simply doesn't relax very well. Being unable to properly regulate, the heart has difficulty pumping out blood to the body. There have been no treatments for this type of treatment.

Here are the facts:

There is no clinically proven treatment available for preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Heart Failure affects approximately 670,000 Canadians, and around 93,000 cases of heart failure are diagnosed annually.

Heart failure with preserved ejection (HFpEF), a form of heart failure which is increasing in prevalence, is estimated to affect nearly half of all cases.

HFpEF has been classified as the “single largest unmet need in cardiovascular medicine” based on its prevalence, high morbidity, and high mortality

However, a new medical breakthrough has brightened the future for many patients dealing with heart failure. Empafiglozen, commonly used for diabetes treatment has shown promise. With a statistically significant improvement in heart failure outcomes of adult patients with preserved ejection fraction.

Dr. Michael Heffernan, EMPEROR-Preserved clinical investigator, and cardiologist at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital shared his views with us on the impact and significance of this new finding.

Born in Toronto, and moving to Oakville at the age of two. Dr. Heffernan grew up in Oakville. After completing medical training in Toronto, came back to the community. He has looked after many familiar faces including his Grade One and Grade Four Teachers and Grade 4 teacher. Photo courtesy of Dr.Heffernan.

"A number of sites around the world have studied and conducted research into this matter, but none were clinically significant. There were 34 sites in Canada, and Oakville was one of the sites, I am proud to say. Patients were randomized with the placebo of Empafiglozen. We specifically observed patients who had HPpEF over these months. The findings were reported by the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The New England Journal of Medicine published the paper as well. The trial was able to show that there was a 21 percent reduction in the risk of cardiovascular death. In medicine, this is a huge number in terms of potential lives saved. This is the first study found to ever positively impact this patient group."

Dr. Heffernan mentioned the medication has already been approved for the treatment of diabetes. Relevant initial studies signalled it could be used to reduce heart failure. A study published a year ago showed the medication to be beneficial for patients who had reduced ejection fraction heart failure. So this can be used for patients with both types of heart failure.

Symptoms of heart failure include shortness of breath, inability to perform your usual activities of the day, and symptoms such as weight gain (due to the accumulated fluid). A patient could add five or ten pounds in a week.

Dr. Heffernan was the principal investigator at the Oakville site. The responsibility of the principal investigator was for the care of their patients for the duration of the study, ensuring their safety and welfare.

"This is going to be the beginning of what I hope is for other cases to follow," stated Dr. Heffernan. "We still have to wait for Health Canada to review all the findings. I grew up in Oakville and it was a dream to come back here and work. To be able to practice here and then be involved in cutting-edge international research and bring that to the people of Oakville is incredibly gratifying. Sometimes we forget to mention to the patients who participated in this research study because they're the ones who have helped us establish a new therapy for people."

Dr. Heffernan gave a special mention to the person who helped drive the day-to-day operations - Marie Birch. "She was instrumental in the day-to-day operations of all things related to patients and stakeholders."

Marc Bains is a survivor of heart failure and co-founder of Heartlife Foundation. The initiative is an advocacy group to engage, educate, and empower people living with heart failure. Marc shared his experience on what it is like to live with heart failure.

"Heart failure is often an invisible illness. It is so important to understand the signs and symptoms of heart failure. You have to change your diet, manage your fluids, and you can potentially change your career if you are in a high-demand industry. If you have to travel, you need to ensure you can travel to a spot with good medical systems. If you are active, you need to watch what you can do. It's like finding a new normal.." explained Marc, illustrating the significant impact living with heart failure can have on one's life.

"If you know someone in your life who is dealing with heart failure, Heartlife has a network of people around the country, resources, and online Facebook groups," Marc recommends being there and supporting the journey mentally and physically is so important. "As a caretaker looks after yourself too."

"I think the with the new trial and medication, it is important that Canada policymakers look at information and help support these causes and look at concerns for communities such as ours. It is important for helping give the power of this system into the hands of people who need it most."

To end on a note from Dr. Heffernan, "As a doctor, you really want to help people. Now we have something proven to aid us."

To find out more about the study, click here, or visit the Heartlife Foundation website to learn more about Heart Failure.