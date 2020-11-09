New Oakville paramedic services station opens

× Expand Halton Region Regional Chair Gary Carr at the official opening of Paramedic Services Station #15 in Oakville on November 5, 2020.

On November 5, 2020, Halton Region officially opened two new paramedic stations in Oakville and Milton. Paramedic Services Station #15 at 289 Woodside Drive, in Oakville, Ontario is now operating to serve this growing community.

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0) 289 Woodside Drive, Oakville, Ontario

“Behind every call to 911 for emergency medical care in our community, there is a Halton paramedic responding on the frontline,” said Regional Chair Gary Carr. “These new stations help support the important work our paramedics do to deliver timely, advanced medical care to our residents.”

The station offer service 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is in a strategic location within the community to reduce response times and address increasing call volumes as the local population grows. The facility features advanced technology including drive-through bays to reduce noise and downward projecting exterior lighting to minimize impact on nearby properties. The Southwest Oakville station serves Halton residents from Great Lakes Boulevard to Kerr Street and the QEW to the Lake Ontario.

“The stations provide our highly trained paramedics with a presence in these communities and allow us to respond more quickly to medical emergencies and provide urgent care to area residents,” said Paramedic Services Chief Greg Sage. “We are committed to serving the Halton community and helping to keep our residents safe and healthy.”

Paramedics are an integral part of the Halton community with a dedicated team of nearly 300 primary care, advanced care, bike, community and tactical paramedics that respond to more than 50,000 calls and transport more than 30,000 patients to area hospitals each year. In addition to supporting residents with around-the-clock emergency medical care, they provide important educational supports to our community including CPR and AED training.

Paramedic Services has also been critical throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to emergencies on the frontlines in the Halton community, and working with local physicians, registered nurses and other first responders to provide on-site COVID-19 testing to our most vulnerable residents in our local long-term care and retirement homes.