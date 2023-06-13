New test for Alzheimer’s Disease detection

× Expand Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash

Health Canada approved three biomarker tests developed by Roche Diagnostics to detect indicators of Alzheimer's disease pathology. The tests are an additional, less costly option for healthcare providers and families to gain information and make advanced care decisions with greater certainty.

"With over 275,000 Ontarians living with dementia today—and three times that number within the next 30 years—Ontario needs new and innovative options for detecting and diagnosing Alzheimer's disease," said Cathy Barrick, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.

The society hopes this approval marks the beginning of scientific breakthroughs leading to timely, reliable, inexpensive, and less-invasive diagnostic options.

This announcement marks the latest in a series of positive news in Alzheimer's disease research.

In six months, the US has approved a promising treatment for Alzheimer's disease, that same therapy (lecanemab) has been submitted for Health Canada approval, and a different treatment, donanemab, reported positive phase three trial results.

These successive stories give hope to Ontario families that soon they will have access to not just one but multiple treatment options for Alzheimer's disease.

But Ontario is not ready.

"Researchers and industry have done their part, and ground-breaking detection and treatment options will soon be coming to market. It is now up to provincial and territorial governments to not only fund these breakthrough products but prepare for their arrival," continued Ms. Barrick.

"Ministries of Health across the country must act now to update their standards, practices, and billing codes so we are ready to take advantage of new technologies as soon as they become available."

According to the society, Alzheimer's disease is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that destroys brain cells, causing thinking ability and memory to deteriorate over time. Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of aging and is irreversible.