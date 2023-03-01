Newcomers caught unaware of seasonal depression, suffer more

× Expand Volkan Olmez on Unsplash

For newcomers grappling with the challenges of a harsh Canadian winter, winter months can be painful to deal with. You are already antsy from staying indoors and scared to drive on treacherous roads or tread on thin ice outdoors (in a literal sense). Add to this: your rising mental health challenges- that you don't know how to deal with in an unknown land.

According to Mira Patel, who moved from India last summer, the transition was overwhelming enough with a newborn and self-imposed stay-at-mom status. Her mood swings, lack of appetite and reluctance to talk to even her child for days- made things worse. "I did not know what to do, and my husband felt I was overreacting."

Mira's family physician eventually identified her behaviour as symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and recommended treatment! "Wish I knew SAD is a thing! I could have helped myself get better months ago and been a better mom."

For many newcomers like Mira moving to Oakville from sunnier and warmer climates, tackling mental health challenges like SAD become more difficult due to the isolation in a foreign land!

However, identifying SAD symptoms can prepare you better to manage your feelings!

What is SAD?

Seasonal affective disorder "is a type of depression that occurs during the same season each year." The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health website states that changes in the level of exposure to sunlight cause it.

More common than expected, its symptoms usually manifest in the fall or winter.

The risks of SAD are often felt more by women, seniors, and those with a family history of depression.

How to identify SAD symptoms?

Like any other form of depression, symptoms of SAD include:

withdrawal from people

changes in appetite

disturbed sleep

irritability

restlessness

low self-esteem

fatigue

lack for focus

How to seek help?

Winter blues are not uncommon, but with SAD, it's harder to cope without treatment.

Doctors suggest applying light therapy (exposure to bright artificial light) helps deal with SAD.

Others with severe symptoms can benefit from psychotherapy and medications. You can always reach out to your family physician to discuss your situation.

If you are a new immigrant, you can also use Wellness Together Canada, a free online service from the Canadian Government for mental health support.

The good news is that the daylight hours have started getting longer, and soon our clocks will spring forward an hour on March 12. Though experts find that time changes disturb sleep schedules for people already suffering from sleep deprivation, for many others, brighter evening hours help tackle SAD symptoms.