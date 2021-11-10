November 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, November 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Halton have risen nearly 25% in the last two days, with a total at nearly 100 people. Oakville's active cases today are unchanged.

The region is now offering third dose booster shots to those age 70+ and other select groups - information on booking appointments is available below. According to Oakville's communications department, more than 96% of the Town's employees are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore announced today that Ontario is pausing its plan to lift capacity limits in higher-risk settings "out of an abundance of caution as the province monitors public health trends." Limits for places like event halls and night clubs were set to lift on Monday, Nov. 15, but the decision will be delayed at least mid-December.

Ontario's active cases have risen by more than 1,000 cases in the last ten days. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last 24 hours.

More than 85% of all Ontarians and Canadians respectively are fully vaccinated. That brings us closer to the goal of having 90% of the eligible population protected, but that number will change if Health Canada approves the vaccine for children age 5-11, as is expected to happen soon.

Canada also reports a rise in active cases, and cumulative cases of COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed 250 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton once again need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

895,515 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 483

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 9, 2021.

30 active cases - no change

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,289 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

69 deaths - no change

6,190 recoveries - plus 3

6,259 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

98 active cases - plus 8

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

20,049 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 12

243 deaths - no change

19,708 recoveries - plus 4

19,951 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

6 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 4 total cases across 3 different schools

Halton - 17 total cases across 11 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Dr. Kieran Moore announces Ontario is pausing its plan to lift capacity limits in higher-risk settings "out of an abundance of caution as the province monitors public health trends"

Limits were set to lift on Monday, Nov. 15, but the decision will be delayed at least another 28 days

Active cases in Ontario have risen from 2,900 to over 4,000 in the last ten days (a 35% increase)

Hospitalizations have more than doubled since Monday this week

Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected

85.19% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.86% of total pop.)

At least 11.11 million people are fully vaccinated (74.91% of total pop.)

22.65 million vaccine doses administered - plus 15,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 10, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,053 active cases - plus 31

243 people hospitalized - minus 1

604,606 confirmed cases - plus 454

590,641 recovered cases - plus 414

9,912 deaths - plus 9

600,553 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

33,364 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

136 people in ICU - plus 2

74 people on ventilators - minus 4

22 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,513 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

21,973 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 79

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Cumulative cases surpass 250 million people worldwide

Health Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine for booster doses, saying they are safe for everyone age 18 and older

Canada's active cases are rising, with the total above 25,000

The United States has re-opened its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure

85.28% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.39% of total pop.)

At least 29.30 million people are fully vaccinated (74.66% of total pop.)

59.28 million vaccine doses administered - plus 71,100

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,700 active cases - plus 509

1,855 active hospitalizations - plus 19

1.73 million confirmed cases to date

1.68 million recoveries - plus 2,009

29,227 deaths - plus 19

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.64 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.62 million cumulative cases

755,201 deaths - plus 1,637

58.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 229.69 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

250.71 million cases - plus 635,000

5.06 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

