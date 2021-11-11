November 11, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Thursday, November 11, 2021 coronavirus update. While there are still six outbreaks in Halton, none are in Oakville. Oakville adds one new hospital cases and two active cases, but the totals in Halton are down.

The region is now offering third dose booster shots to those age 70+ and other select groups - information on booking appointments is available below. Unfortunately, Halton Region's vaccination percentage has not increased in almost three weeks due to hundreds of unfilled appointments, as most remaining unvaccinated adults locally are not willing to get vaccinated.

New cases in Ontario report its highest day in over a month today, and the COVID-19 monitoring table reports the current provincial reproduction number for new cases is 1.24. With active cases rising consistently over the last two weeks, there is a clear trend cases are rising again.

Ontario is pausing its plan to lift capacity limits in higher-risk settings "out of an abundance of caution as the province monitors public health trends." Limits for places like event halls and night clubs were set to lift on Monday, Nov. 15, but the decision will be delayed at least mid-December.

Canada also reports a rise in active cases, and cumulative cases of COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed 250 million people. The World Health Organization reports coronavirus deaths in Europe rose by 10% this week, making it the most significant region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first, second and third dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. All appointments in Halton once again need to pre-booked in advance.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Tuesday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

895,944 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 429

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 10, 2021.

32 active cases - plus 2

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,299 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 10

69 deaths - no change

6,198 recoveries - plus 8

6,259 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

No active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

97 active cases - minus 1

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

20,068 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 19

243 deaths - no change

19,728 recoveries - plus 20

19,971 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

6 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 4 total cases across 3 different schools

Halton - 17 total cases across 11 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.55 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.90% of total pop.)

At least 11.11 million people are fully vaccinated (74.98% of total pop.)

22.66 million vaccine doses administered - plus 15,900

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Nov. 11, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,053 269 active cases - plus 216

251 people hospitalized - plus 8

605,248 confirmed cases - plus 642

591,063 recovered cases - plus 422

9,916 deaths - plus 4

600,979 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

29,814 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.1%

132 people in ICU - minus 4

72 people on ventilators - minus 2

23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,508 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

22,007 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 34

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Cumulative cases surpass 250 million people worldwide

Health Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine for booster doses, saying they are safe for everyone age 18 and older

The World Health Organization reports coronavirus deaths in Europe rose by 10% this week, making it the only region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing

85.39% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

30.01 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (78.46% of total pop.)

At least 29.36 million people are fully vaccinated (74.76% of total pop.)

59.37 million vaccine doses administered - plus 87,100

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

26,505 active cases - plus 875

1,786 active hospitalizations - minus 64

1.74 million confirmed cases to date

1.68 million recoveries - plus 1,916

29,258 deaths - plus 31

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.64 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

46.62 million cumulative cases

755,201 deaths - plus 1,637

58.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 229.69 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

251.26 million cases - plus 527,000

5.07 million people have died worldwide

At least 7.36 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

